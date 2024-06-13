Fans Furious Over Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Massive 300 GB Install
It's not news that AAA games are getting larger and larger, with some gamers voicing concern over how much space modern games have started taking on their PC and consoles. Now, it's rumored that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is going to be 300 GB to install.
As file sizes continue to grow due to more content and graphic capabilities, a lot of Call of Duty fans are worried that the upcoming Black Ops 6 is going to be too large to fit without extra storage options.
Now, leaks point to Black Ops 6 taking up 300 GB. For comparison, Modern Warfare 3 takes 213 GB of space, Overwatch 2 takes 50 GB, and VALORANT is 28 GB. So yeah, 300 GB is quite massive. It's no surprise that a lot of gamers reacted with anger at the size, with some even calling on a boycott of AAA games.
Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 300 GB?
As the large size continued to gain traction on social media, some gamers pointed out that others were reacting much too quickly. One Call of Duty fan pointed out that 300 GB will be the download size for the entire Call of Duty HQ set, which includes Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Warzone 2, and Black Ops 6 — including all maps, weapons, codes, and more.
"I know it's easy to be reactionary, but reactions are the exact reason we are in this hold you so much dread," the frustrated gamer said. "Be a better person and fight misinformation, starting with yourself."
But others responded that 300 GB is too large no matter how many games or how much content is part of the download.
Said one angry gamer: "The popularity of Call of Duty is irrelevant. A game doesn’t take up more storage space simply because it is popular. Three hundred gigabytes is an insane amount of space for any game to use but especially for one as basic as Call of Duty."
The reason that so many AAA games are massive in size is due to the team not having enough time to compress and optimize due to time crunches and rushed release dates. Some gamers have taken this as big publishers not caring about their customers and being lazy with important features that negatively impact the experience.