Faker Becomes First Inductee In the Hall of Legends
League of Legends icon Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok is the first pro to be inducted into the Hall of Legends.
LoL Esports and Mercedes-Benz have announced the Hall of Legends and its first ever inductee Faker. An official press release has stated that Faker is being recognized for his "mastery of League of Legends gameplay" as well as his contributions to the esports scene.
Faker is a veteran of League of Legends, having competed for more than 12 years. He is currently the mid-laner for T1, recognized for his technical capabilities and game-changing plays. He has become known as the Unkillable Demon King due to his skills and his imposing presence on the map. With 10 LCK titles, two Mid-Season Invitational victories, and four World Championship wins, Faker is one of the most decorated and recognizable faces in esports.
“Faker is truly the most iconic and influential figure in League of Legends and esports history,” said John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Games. “His name is synonymous with excellence in LoL Esports, and he has rightfully earned his place as our very first Hall of Legends inductee. We hope that he continues to make history for many years to come.”
On top of being recognized for his greatness, Faker's induction will come with an in-game event that will allow fans to celebrate the pro player on the Rift "through earnable and purchasable custom cosmetic items." The event will also have an event pass that will take players "on a journey" through Faker's career, including exciting moments and achievements. More information on the in-game event and purchasable content will be shared soon.
Mercedes-Benz will also dedicate an art piece to Faker, "fusing reality with the world of league of Legends" in the MOBA's art style. Oh, and he'll also be getting a custom Mercedes-AMG SL 63.
“While esports is gaining more momentum, we at Mercedes Benz are delighted to extend our role as the official automotive partner of all global League of Legends Esports events to the Hall of Legends. I am more than happy to honor Faker as the first ever member.” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales. “We are convinced that the Hall of Legends marks the next step in our ongoing partnership with Riot Games after all previous successful community focused events and the jointly created traditions, such as the Championship Ring."