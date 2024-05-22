Top 5 Meta Weapons in XDefiant
It’s always tough to pick out the best weapons at the start of a game. However, XDefiant has five weapons that clearly stand out from the rest as the meta weapons in the game. Here’s the top five meta weapons in XDefiant, including Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns and Sniper Rifles, and loadouts for each one.
1. ACR 6.8 (Assault Rifle)
- Barrel: Stabilizing Barrel
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Front Rail: Angled Grip
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Precision Stock
The ACR 6.8 is undoubtebly the best Assault Rifle in XDefiant. This loadout has almost zero recoil to manage, and this makes it great at medium and long range gunfights. The ACR 6.8 can be unlocked through completing the challenge of getting 10 longshot kills with Assault Rifles, something that should be fairly quick to complete.
2. MP5A2 (Submachine Gun)
- Muzzle: Barrel Extender
- Barrel: Chrome Lined
- Front Rail: Superlight Grip
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Removed Stock
The MP5A2 dominates at short range with its extremely strong rate of fire and damage. The recoil is manageable, and we increase the MP5A2's mobility wirth the Superlight Grip and Quick Draw Grip. This loadout is built to improve the MP5A2's ability in short range gunfights by increasing sprint to fire time and ADS time.
3. M4A1 (Assault Rifle)
- Muzzle: Muzzle Break
- Front Rail: Small Vertical Grip
- Optic: Reflex Sight
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
- Stock: Precision Stock
The M4A1 is another great Assault Rifle in XDefiant due to its high rate of fire and ADS time. This loadout looks to improve all aspects of the M4A1, increasing movement speed and recoil control making it an extremely well rounded Assault Rifle.
4. TAC-50 (Sniper Rifle)
- Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
- Barrel: Rapid Fire
- Front Rail: Superlight Grip
- Optic: CQBSS Scope (8x)
- Magazine: Extended Mag
For people looking to use a Sniper Rifle in XDefiant, the TAC-50 is your best option. The TAC-50 has one shot kill ability, and paired with the CQBSS Scope, it can even be used at medium range. This loadout focuses on improving recoil, along with fire rate, sprint to fire time and ADS speed.
5. M870 (Shotgun)
- Muzzle: Barrel Extended
- Barrel: Chrome Lined
- Front Rail: PEQ-15
- Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
- Stock: Padded
The M870 is the perfect choice for players looking to get up close and personal on XDefiant. This Shotgun has extremely good firepower and mobility, making it great for objective game modes where you'll be involved in a lot of close quarters gunfights. In addition to this, our loadout focuses on increasing accuracy, increasing your chances of a one-shot kill.
That's the best meta loadout's that you need for XDefiant. The game has just released, so it might take some time to unlock all of these weapons. However, once you have them in your arsenal you'll be sure to top the lobby.