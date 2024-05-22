Esports World Cup Full Schedule — All Games Confirmed
The full schedule for the Esports World Cup has been revealed and there are plenty of esports titles in the lineup.
The Esports World Cup has been intriguing the esports community as it continues to set itself up as a showcase of what esports has to offer. The hope is to not only celebrate the esports scene but also make it more accessible to the general public who may not have as much experience watching esports. Some are skeptical of this concept but it hasn’t stopped the Esports World Cup from continuing to reveal even larger news.
This time, event organizers have shared the entire lineup of games.
Full Esports World Cup Schedule Revealed
EWC officials shared the entire schedule so fans will know what to expect come this summer. The tournament will take place July 3 to August 25, 2024 in controversial Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Week 1
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
TBA
DOTA 2
Week 2
DOTA 2
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Free Fire
Week 3
DOTA 2
Counter-Strike 2
PUBG Mobile
Week 4
Overwatch 2
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
PUBG Mobile
Week 5
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Honor of Kings
Apex Legends
Week 6
Street Fighter 6
Fortnite
Teamfight Tactics
Week 7
EA Sports FC 24
TBA
Starcraft II
Week 8
Rocket League
TEKKEN 8
PUBG Battlegrounds
ESL R1
As you can see, the Esports World Cup will be a shockingly extensive eight weeks. This is quite long for a tournament but makes sense when you see the amount of games on the docket. Esports fans are interested to see how it will play out.
How to Qualify for the Esports World Cup
The question on most fans’ minds is how to qualify for the EWC. There’s over $60 million in prizes on the line so amateurs and pros alike are hoping to take part in the Esports World Cup this summer. Right now, the qualifying tournament information has not been officially shared so fans are eager to find out how they can take part.