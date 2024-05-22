Esports illustrated

Esports World Cup Full Schedule — All Games Confirmed

Here are all of the games that will be featured in the Esports World Cup 2024.

Olivia Richman

The full schedule for the Esports World Cup has been revealed and there are plenty of esports titles in the lineup. 

The Esports World Cup has been intriguing the esports community as it continues to set itself up as a showcase of what esports has to offer. The hope is to not only celebrate the esports scene but also make it more accessible to the general public who may not have as much experience watching esports. Some are skeptical of this concept but it hasn’t stopped the Esports World Cup from continuing to reveal even larger news. 

This time, event organizers have shared the entire lineup of games. 

Full Esports World Cup Schedule Revealed

EWC officials shared the entire schedule so fans will know what to expect come this summer. The tournament will take place July 3 to August 25, 2024 in controversial Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Esports World Cup schedule

Week 1

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

TBA

DOTA 2

Week 2

DOTA 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Free Fire

Week 3 

DOTA 2 

Counter-Strike 2

PUBG Mobile 

Week 4

Overwatch 2 

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

PUBG Mobile 

Week 5 

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Honor of Kings 

Apex Legends 

Week 6 

Street Fighter 6 

Fortnite

Teamfight Tactics 

Week 7 

EA Sports FC 24 

TBA

Starcraft II

Week 8 

Rocket League

TEKKEN 8

PUBG Battlegrounds

ESL R1

As you can see, the Esports World Cup will be a shockingly extensive eight weeks. This is quite long for a tournament but makes sense when you see the amount of games on the docket. Esports fans are interested to see how it will play out. 

https://x.com/ESWCgg/status/1785345871644946641

How to Qualify for the Esports World Cup

The question on most fans’ minds is how to qualify for the EWC. There’s over $60 million in prizes on the line so amateurs and pros alike are hoping to take part in the Esports World Cup this summer. Right now, the qualifying tournament information has not been officially shared so fans are eager to find out how they can take part. 

Published |Modified
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 