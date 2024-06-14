Most Expensive Cards in Star Wars Unlimited
The latest competitor to Magic: The Gathering's position atop the TCG mountain comes from a galaxy far far away. With unique resource mechanics, more accessible deckbuilding requirements, and one of the strongest IPs on the planet, Star Wars Unlimited is quickly gaining ground - and drawing high prices for its premium cards.
1. Boba Fett - Collecting the Bounty $816.77
The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy is also a powerful leader with an awesome showcase card. Cheating on resources is strong in every card game, and Boba Fett remains one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars canon so it's no wonder his card fetches such a high bounty.
Putting Boba Fett - Collecting the Bounty in your deck gives you access to the Cunning and Villainy aspects
2. Leia Organa - Alliance General $625.13
As a general in the rebel alliance, Leia Organa rewards you for playing a deck focused around rebel units. Her showcase card shows a commanding stance and the general leads her troops to victory.
Leia Organa - Alliance General gives you access to the Command and Heroism aspects
3. Emperor Palpatine - Galactic Ruler $534.62
The man responsible for the whole Star Wars in the first place, Emperor Palpatine's leader card is thematically perfect. He sits in the shadows providing resources and sniping at enemies from a distance. His showcase card puts the villain in his iconic chair from Return of the Jedi.
Emperor Palpatine - Galactic Ruler gives you access to Command and Villainy aspects
Related Article: Neopets Battledome TCG Brings Neopia To Life
4. Han Solo - Audacious Smuggler $493.49
Han Solo's showcase card steers away from the iconic look of Harrison Ford somewhat, but it puts the scoundrel squarely in his role from the original Star Wars trilogy. As a smuggler, Han lets you cheat out resources, getting a short term gain at a price in the future.
Han Solo - Audacious Smuggler belongs in decks with the Cunning and Heroism aspects
5. Sabine Wren - Galvanized Revolutionary $413.44
A newer hero to the Star Wars canon, Sabine Wren is most recently regarded for her role in the events of Ahsoka and is a prominent character in the Star Wars Rebels cartoon. Her complicated relationship with the force and martial prowess as a Mandalorian are well represented in her ability to attack each base on the field. Sabine's showcase card shows off her skill with a blaster as she fires confidently at an enemy off screen.
Sabine Wren Galvanized Revolutionary gives you access to the Aggression and Heroism aspects
6. Director Krennic - Aspiring to Authority $355.62
The villain from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is immortalized as a leader in Star Wars Unlimited. He rewards aggression by giving more power to damaged units without providing any protection for their sacrifice. His showcase card shows the scheming imperial official deep in thought.
Director Krennic - Aspiring to Authority uses the Vigilance and Villainy aspects
7. Iden Versio - Inferno Squad Commander $355.35
A prominent figure in the events of the Star Wars Battlefront II campaign, Iden Versio is the leader of the Empire's Inferno Squad. Her ability rewards you for defeating enemies, healing up your base. Her showcase card shows the imperial soldier engaged in combat on a forest planet.
Iden Versio - Inferno Squad Commander belongs in decks with the Vigilance and Villainy aspects
8. Chewbacca - Walking Carpet $351.98
It wouldn't be a Star Wars game without a proper representation of Chewie. Chewbacca has been a supportive character in every appearance thorughout the series, and his leader card is no exception. The card directly incentivizes working with smaller units and providing them a buff for his precense. His showcase card depicts the iconic Death Star infiltration from the very first movie.
Chewbacca - Walking Carpet gives you access to the Vigilance and Heroism aspects
9. Grand Moff Tarkin - Oversector Governor $330.86
One of the most iconic villains from the original trilogy, Grand Moff Tarkin naturally rewards decks built around Imperial units. He provides Experience tokens to them - a perfect role for a war-mongering politician. His showcase card isn't particularly interesting, but puts the cinematic villain in a more comic book-style profile.
Grand Moff Tarkin - Oversector Governor uses the Command and Villainy aspects
10. Hera Syndulla - Spectre Two $310.02
First appearing in Star Wars Rebels and then delightfully portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Ahsoka, Hera Syndulla is general in the rebel alliance who plays a critical role in stabilizing the galaxy after the defeat of Emperor Palpatine. Known for defying the rules of politicians, Hera's leader card lets you defy the very rules of the game for Spectre cards.
Hera Syndulla - Spectre Two uses the Command and Heroism aspects