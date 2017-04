These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

He's been sitting on this joke for nearly two months and it was well done.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared a photo of the early edition of the Boston Globe that declared a "Bitter end" to the Patriots' season.

Happy April 1st! #fakenews A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

The Patriots turned things around and won 34–28 in overtime. The next day's actual headline was "Win for the Ages."

Good to see that Tom Brady is a newspaper man.