Watch: Bronson Arroyo can text on a flip phone without looking

18 minutes ago

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo is not only the last active member of the 2004 Boston Red Sox but he's one of the last professional athletes with a flip phone.

FOX Sports Ohio caught up with Arroyo to discuss why he hasn't moved onto a smart phone. He also showed off his skills and could fire away a text without looking and without using the T9 predictive texting setting.

Watch Arroyo text below:

Arroyo is 40 years old and will make his first start in the Majors since 2014.

