Extra Mustard

There's a new trend on social media that involves athletes and final exams

0:35 | NFL
Tom Brady is designing a car for Aston Martin, but good luck getting one
Jimmy Traina
3 hours ago

Who cares about getting an education when you can get a retweet?

It appears that many students can get out of taking final exams if a certain athletes respond to their request on Twitter for a retweet. 

And now this seems to be a trend on the social media tool.

Kobe Bryant actually came through for a student on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers did the same on Friday.

A quick search of Twitter shows that Kobe and Rodgers are just two of many athletes who have been hit up with similar pleas.

 

Memo to teachers across the country: The real challenge would be to get a follow, not a retweet. A retweet seems like a fairly easy task to get out of final exams.

