Tom Brady is designing a car for Aston Martin, but good luck getting one

Who cares about getting an education when you can get a retweet?

It appears that many students can get out of taking final exams if a certain athletes respond to their request on Twitter for a retweet.

And now this seems to be a trend on the social media tool.

Kobe Bryant actually came through for a student on Thursday.

Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017

@kobebryant PLEASE IF YOU RETWEET THIS WE DONT HAVE TO TAKE THE FINAL PLEASE RT @kobebryant ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/frr6MR9bZP — Lul Yoひngsta‼️ (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

Aaron Rodgers did the same on Friday.

I'm sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go....#PayItForwardFriday https://t.co/Kj9pMwMDlT — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 19, 2017

@AaronRodgers12 our teacher agreed to not give us a final in sports lit if you retweet this! PLEASE RETWEET SHE IS YOUR BIGGEST FAN!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/w4WrU2BlUf — Peyton Meyer (@peytonmeyer22) May 19, 2017

A quick search of Twitter shows that Kobe and Rodgers are just two of many athletes who have been hit up with similar pleas.

@OBJ_3 my Earth Science Honors teacher ( @rippie77 ) says if you retweet this, we get extra credit on our final! Please everyone RT!! — Cooper Leyda (@cooper_leyda) May 19, 2017

@derekcarrqb If you retweet this, our physics teacher won't give us a final. PLEASE RETWEET. pic.twitter.com/sBbZP3pWLs — Bryce Kalaus (@Bryce_Kalaus) May 19, 2017

@KarlTowns omg if you retweet this our english teacher won't make us take our final!😼 — Nick (@NickDeLuca24) May 19, 2017

@JonathanToews My teacher said if you retweet this we don't have to take our final exam on June 1 🤘 HELP US OUT#StFrancisDeSalesHighSchool — Raheem (@BigDawgRaheem5) May 19, 2017

@DezBryant my teacher agreed that if you retweet this, we all get automatic 100s on our final! Pleasee hook it up #ThrowuptheX — Checo Espinoza (@ChecoEspinoza23) May 19, 2017

@JohnWall If you retweet this I'll get exempted from my geometry final... — Alex Gott (@vintageboh) May 19, 2017

@EzekielElliott if you could retweet this my chem teacher said I would get a hundo on the final could you help a brother out — Nelson Rivera (@Nelson_theKilla) May 19, 2017

@Edelman11 if you retweet this and say my teachers name (Ashton Kazlo) we all get an A on our final exams! 🏈please!!! pic.twitter.com/SxlUozxDqG — Tip d (@tdella22) May 19, 2017

Please @KrisBryant_23 if you retweet this we do not have to take our algebra 2 final. Please retweet!!! — Shawn Graham (@GBpanthers1225) May 19, 2017

@VonMiller if you retweet this my math teacher said no final. Come through Von just like in super bowl 50! 🏆 — Dale Roybal (@Dale_Roybal35) May 19, 2017

Memo to teachers across the country: The real challenge would be to get a follow, not a retweet. A retweet seems like a fairly easy task to get out of final exams.