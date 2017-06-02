Sports figures show major love for National Donut Day
Friday is National Donut Day. Let's get something out of the way right at the top. The best tweet you will see all day about this special occaision comes from Austin Powers star, Verne Troyer.
I'm 27 donuts tall. #NationalDonutDay pic.twitter.com/EGNatbiHKH— Verne Troyer (@VerneTroyer) June 2, 2017
Now that we got that out of the way, here's how excited those in the world of sports were about the prospect of biting into a soft, sweet, delicious piece of fried dough,
Oh yes, a holiday for the donuts! Grab your fav drink today and get a free @DunkinBoston donut in honor of National Donut Day! #ad pic.twitter.com/KIDG3O94bI— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 2, 2017
#NationalDoughnutDay @krispykreme I'm on the way!!!!!!— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) June 2, 2017
Happy #NationalDonutDay!@ZERTZ_86 is celebrating by bringing his teammates some pretty unique donuts. #EaglesRunOnDunkin pic.twitter.com/VENlF1mF69— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2017
#NationalDonutDay!! You know I gotta stop at @YoYoDonuts on my way into the office today! 🍩🍩🍩— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) June 2, 2017
#NationalDonutDay 🍩 Send it. pic.twitter.com/F8SL1Tzler— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 2, 2017
G🍩🍩D M🍩RNING#NationalDonutDay | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/apm4xU8niB— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) June 2, 2017
Bet you can't beat Chuck's high score... #NationalDonutDay pic.twitter.com/ktZALRQIir— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017