Sports figures show major love for National Donut Day

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Friday is National Donut Day. Let's get something out of the way right at the top. The best tweet you will see all day about this special occaision comes from Austin Powers star, Verne Troyer.

Now that we got that out of the way, here's how excited those in the world of sports were about the prospect of biting into a soft, sweet, delicious piece of fried dough,

everyday is a good day for donuts bubs 🍩#nationaldonutday A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

@krispykreme’s hooking it up with ANY doughnut free today for #NationalDoughnutDay. I got mine – 🍩 miss out on yours! A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Oh yes, a holiday for the donuts! Grab your fav drink today and get a free @DunkinBoston donut in honor of National Donut Day! #ad pic.twitter.com/KIDG3O94bI — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 2, 2017