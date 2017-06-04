These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Fletcher Cox decided to be that guy on Twitter: the guy who tweets at brands and complains.

This genre of tweet is especially common with airlines, and that's exactly what happened on Sunday. Cox encountered some sort of flight delay, and he tweeted Delta, hoping to get something for his troubles.

Two flights two delays @Delta im need something besides a survey after this flight 😡😡😡 — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) June 4, 2017

Chris Long, who signed with the Eagles this off-season, decided to have some fun with his new teammate. He changed his avatar to a Delta logo and changed his name on Twitter to Delta.

Give Chris Long a $100 million extension @Eagles pic.twitter.com/MhIWVTaR75 — Gym Shorts (@IgglesCoverage) June 4, 2017

Fletcher didn't respond to the tweet, but the real Delta later replied to Cox, so the jig's up.

Long changed his name back on Twitter, so please don't tweet at him with your complaints about Delta.