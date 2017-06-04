Extra Mustard

Chris Long trolled Fletcher Cox on Twitter after he complained about flight delays

Fletcher Cox decided to be that guy on Twitter: the guy who tweets at brands and complains. 

This genre of tweet is especially common with airlines, and that's exactly what happened on Sunday. Cox encountered some sort of flight delay, and he tweeted Delta, hoping to get something for his troubles. 

Chris Long, who signed with the Eagles this off-season, decided to have some fun with his new teammate. He changed his avatar to a Delta logo and changed his name on Twitter to Delta. 

Fletcher didn't respond to the tweet, but the real Delta later replied to Cox, so the jig's up. 

Long changed his name back on Twitter, so please don't tweet at him with your complaints about Delta. 

