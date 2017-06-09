How to create the perfect team to beat the Warriors

During Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Jeff Van Gundy took a moment to debunk the ‘Kardashian Curse’ and blast the concept of blaming players’ wives and girlfriends for their on-court play.

This was a refreshing opinion, sparked by the fact Khloe Kardashian was in attendance at the game to support boyfriend and Cavs center Tristan Thompson, as Cleveland tries to dig out of a 3–0 hole against Golden State.

Watch below.

jeff van gundy going in on the stupidity of the "kardashian curse" -- it's "low rent" -- he's right. pic.twitter.com/9xxdTwXtJm — Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) June 10, 2017

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming.