Extra Mustard

Watch: Jeff Van Gundy blasts ‘Kardashian Curse’ narrative

3:58 | NBA
How to create the perfect team to beat the Warriors
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

During Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Jeff Van Gundy took a moment to debunk the ‘Kardashian Curse’ and blast the concept of blaming players’ wives and girlfriends for their on-court play.

This was a refreshing opinion, sparked by the fact Khloe Kardashian was in attendance at the game to support boyfriend and Cavs center Tristan Thompson, as Cleveland tries to dig out of a 3–0 hole against Golden State.

Watch below.

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming.

