Sixers fans heap massive praise on Sam Hinkie after trusting the process

NBA Draft: Did 76ers give up too much to draft Markelle Fultz?
Sam Hinkie was hired as the Sixers GM on May 14, 2013. He stepped down on April 6, 2016 after the franchise hired Jerry Colangelo as Chairman of Basketball Operations. During Hinkie's short tenure, he made a slew of trades that put the team in the position the acquire the first overall pick of this year's NBA Draft, which happened today. Hinkie also coined the phrase that Joel Embiid loves to say on all forms of social media: "Trust the Process."

That process was trusted and now Sixers fans are thrilled to see a team featuring Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz. They're also making sure Hinkie gets his due. Sixers Twitter went nuts on Monday after the trade with the Celtics was officially announced.

As of this writing, Hinkie hasn't weighed in about the trade on Twitter, where he's been silent for more than a month.

