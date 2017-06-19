NBA Draft: Did 76ers give up too much to draft Markelle Fultz?

Sam Hinkie was hired as the Sixers GM on May 14, 2013. He stepped down on April 6, 2016 after the franchise hired Jerry Colangelo as Chairman of Basketball Operations. During Hinkie's short tenure, he made a slew of trades that put the team in the position the acquire the first overall pick of this year's NBA Draft, which happened today. Hinkie also coined the phrase that Joel Embiid loves to say on all forms of social media: "Trust the Process."

That process was trusted and now Sixers fans are thrilled to see a team featuring Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz. They're also making sure Hinkie gets his due. Sixers Twitter went nuts on Monday after the trade with the Celtics was officially announced.

Live look at Sam Hinkie statue going up now at City Hall. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/TDiCnNLZxI — Michael Stubel (@MichaelStubel) June 19, 2017

All jokes aside the Sixers seriously need to do something to honor or bring back Sam Hinkie. You can't neglect the man who made this happen — Kieran McC (@K_Mac_14) June 19, 2017

When the Sixers win a championship, Sam Hinkie better get a ring — Justin (@JustinFromSWP) June 19, 2017

Rather than wishing me a Happy Birthday today, let's all take a moment to thank @samhinkie for dying for our sins. #TrustTheProcess — Joe Coady (@joe_coady68) June 19, 2017

When is the city of Philadelphia throwing a parade for @samhinkie ? I need to know for my plane ticket and hotel. — Eric Foreman (@Cam_Unstoppable) June 19, 2017

Sam Hinkie is vindicated. The process worked. — Josh Kolic (@josh_kolic) June 19, 2017

Long live Sam Hinkie! — Chris Pastino (@veryCHRIS_P) June 19, 2017

when the 76ers win the ship in 2020something, Sam Hinkie better be the MVP https://t.co/BKKcEWmkKN — d'Artagnan (@donarthagnan) June 19, 2017

The Sam Hinkie 30 for 30 is going to be EPIC — HawkDat (@HawkDat) June 19, 2017

Love seeing all the #RTArmageddon people having to eat crow. Should've never doubted the savior, Sam Hinkie. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/Ryj0HbON9n — M0ser (@TM0s41) June 19, 2017

Never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever forget that Sam Hinkie's Process made all of this possible. Ever. pic.twitter.com/HgRVemrgsc — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) June 19, 2017

Man I wish Sam Hinkie were running the #Bulls — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 19, 2017

Sam Hinkie is a genius pic.twitter.com/NACQKo5gpW — James M Rodriguez (@NotJamesMR) June 19, 2017

I hope the @sixers gave Sam Hinkie a tremendous severance package. Essentially turned MCW/Stauskas to Markelle Fultz #TrustTheProcess — Danny Noll (@DannyNoll) June 19, 2017

A Sam Hinkie statue must be put in front of the Wells Fargo Center — Joey Greenstein Jr. (@joegreenstein) June 19, 2017

Live look at Sam Hinkie pic.twitter.com/pkhaOhFUWG — Howie da gawd (@pflan10) June 19, 2017

Waiting for Sam Hinkie to pull a Randy Orton & come outta no where to RKO the shit outta Colangelo at this presser #TrustTheProcess #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Y0N0QmHEhv — M0ser (@TM0s41) June 19, 2017

As of this writing, Hinkie hasn't weighed in about the trade on Twitter, where he's been silent for more than a month.