Extra Mustard

Watch: Royals catcher gets knocked over by Oklahoma softball pitcher's throws

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

The next time someone tries to come at you with any hint that softball is nowhere near as tough as baseball, you show them this clip of Oklahoma pitcher Paige Parker, who helped lead the Sooners to the Women's College World Series title this season, just ruining Royals backup catcher Drew Butera by tossing him an assortment of rise balls and curves as she warmed up to throw a ceremonial first pitch.

Despite getting owned by those pitches, Butera was a good sport about it.

All that warming up paid off, too: Parker's first pitch—delivered underhand—was a perfect strike.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters