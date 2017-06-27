The next time someone tries to come at you with any hint that softball is nowhere near as tough as baseball, you show them this clip of Oklahoma pitcher Paige Parker, who helped lead the Sooners to the Women's College World Series title this season, just ruining Royals backup catcher Drew Butera by tossing him an assortment of rise balls and curves as she warmed up to throw a ceremonial first pitch.

Safe to say the @Royals were impressed when @paigeparker008 warmed up last week before her first pitch.



Full story: https://t.co/KFOsYUgacO pic.twitter.com/hYuVe0i926 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 27, 2017

Despite getting owned by those pitches, Butera was a good sport about it.

It was awesome to experience that. She is the best for a reason!!!! Rise ball is no joke!!!! https://t.co/6bsTaIgt85 — Drew Butera (@drewbutera) June 27, 2017

All that warming up paid off, too: Parker's first pitch—delivered underhand—was a perfect strike.