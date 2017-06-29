Extra Mustard

The new must-have minor league bobblehead is one honoring Tommy John surgery

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery—otherwise known as "Tommy John" surgery in honor of the first player to receive it—is one of the most important off-field developments in the history of baseball. Thanks to the pioneering work of Dr. Frank Jobe, thousands of pitchers have had their careers saved by the procedure, which fixes a crucial torn ligament in the elbow. But while Tommy John surgery is a ubiquitous part of the game, it's rarely given its fair due—until now, that is.

Thanks to the Potomac Nationals—the Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, who are no strangers to pitchers with injured elbows—you can take home a bobblehead that commemorates Tommy John surgery in graphic anatomical detail. And it even features a removable UCL!

Anyway, if you're in the area on July 8, be sure to pop by that game to get your own Tommy John bobblehead. Just be careful you don't blow out your own arm reaching for one.

