Report: WWE's SummerSlam has a new main event

The WWE's second-biggest show of the year, SummerSlam, is set to take place on August 20. Apparently, the company just changed the main event for the show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Brock Lesnar was supposed to face Braun Strowman, but that has been changed now to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

WWE fans should have a field day with this news since most claim they hate Reigns while at the same, giving him the heat that Vince McMahon desperately wants for his superstars.

Lesnar is set to face Samoa Joe at Monday Night Raw's next pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire, which takes place next Sunday, July 9.

Meltzer states that Lesnar vs. Reigns was long supposed to be the headline match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, 2018. It's unknown if that is still the plan.