Extra Mustard

Report: WWE's SummerSlam has a new main event

1:39 | Extra Mustard
WWE’s Highest Paid Wrestlers of 2017
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The WWE's second-biggest show of the year, SummerSlam, is set to take place on August 20. Apparently, the company just changed the main event for the show. 

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Brock Lesnar was supposed to face Braun Strowman, but that has been changed now to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

WWE fans should have a field day with this news since most claim they hate Reigns while at the same, giving him the heat that Vince McMahon desperately wants for his superstars.

Lesnar is set to face Samoa Joe at Monday Night Raw's next pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire, which takes place next Sunday, July 9.

Meltzer states that Lesnar vs. Reigns was long supposed to be the headline match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, 2018. It's unknown if that is still the plan.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters