Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: There's a GoFundMe page to help Joel Embiid pay his ridiculous fine

0:48 | NBA
LaVar Ball tells Magic Johnson his bravado is just marketing tool
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Sports fans are mostly insane, but every now and then, they throw their weight behind a serious and important cause. The latest example of that is this GoFundMe page that has been set up to help Joel Embiid. In a bush league move you'd expect from the NFL and Roger Goodell, the NBA fined the Sixers center $10,000 for saying "F--k LaVar Ball" on Instagram live. Yes, Embiid was fined for cursing on social media. NBA players have cursed on social media many times before, yet the NBA, for some unknown reason, decided to get mad about this incident. More importantly, Embiid should be praised for what he said, not fined. Embiid has been quiet about the fine, but did retweet this:

Anyway, more than $2,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe page for Embiid. And before you get all worked up about fans paying a fine for a guy who has a four-year, $20 million contract, 100 percent of the GoFundMe money will be donated to the SPCA.

2. Dirk Nowitizki has a great sense of humor, Part 49,301.

3. Bryce Harper's cleats for the All-Star Game are pretty awesome.

4. Former Cavs GM, David Griffin, took himself out of the running for a front office job with the Knicks over the weekend. Here's how one New York City tabloid reacted to the news.

 

5. Pedro Martinez: Great Major League pitcher, terrible Family Feud player.

6. Big news for football viewers: You will not be told each and every Sunday during the fall and winter what to do if you have an erection lasting four hours. Viagra and Cialis are no longer advertising with the NFL.

7. If you missed this during the holiday week last week, this local news reporter had a great reaction to the dreaded "technical difficulties."

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Rock made a surprise return to Monday Night Raw in June of 2002 after Stone Cold Steve Austin left the company (for real). The crowd went ballistic, the call by Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler was insane and Vince McMahon's facial expressions were priceless. Below is a short clip. You can watch the full 10-minute segment here.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters