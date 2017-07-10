The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Sports fans are mostly insane, but every now and then, they throw their weight behind a serious and important cause. The latest example of that is this GoFundMe page that has been set up to help Joel Embiid. In a bush league move you'd expect from the NFL and Roger Goodell, the NBA fined the Sixers center $10,000 for saying "F--k LaVar Ball" on Instagram live. Yes, Embiid was fined for cursing on social media. NBA players have cursed on social media many times before, yet the NBA, for some unknown reason, decided to get mad about this incident. More importantly, Embiid should be praised for what he said, not fined. Embiid has been quiet about the fine, but did retweet this:

Can't even use our own social media platforms as we please.. Need to mute ourselves. Wow @NBA — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) July 9, 2017

Anyway, more than $2,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe page for Embiid. And before you get all worked up about fans paying a fine for a guy who has a four-year, $20 million contract, 100 percent of the GoFundMe money will be donated to the SPCA.

2. Dirk Nowitizki has a great sense of humor, Part 49,301.

Preview of Dirk and and Vince running down the court next season 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DAFW1j9xGe — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) July 7, 2017

3. Bryce Harper's cleats for the All-Star Game are pretty awesome.

FIRST LOOK: Bryce Harper's "Miami Bryce" cleats for All-Star Game. Go on sale today for $130 pic.twitter.com/PsewCVUtsq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 10, 2017

4. Former Cavs GM, David Griffin, took himself out of the running for a front office job with the Knicks over the weekend. Here's how one New York City tabloid reacted to the news.

5. Pedro Martinez: Great Major League pitcher, terrible Family Feud player.

6. Big news for football viewers: You will not be told each and every Sunday during the fall and winter what to do if you have an erection lasting four hours. Viagra and Cialis are no longer advertising with the NFL.

7. If you missed this during the holiday week last week, this local news reporter had a great reaction to the dreaded "technical difficulties."

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Rock made a surprise return to Monday Night Raw in June of 2002 after Stone Cold Steve Austin left the company (for real). The crowd went ballistic, the call by Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler was insane and Vince McMahon's facial expressions were priceless. Below is a short clip. You can watch the full 10-minute segment here.

