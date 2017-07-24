Don't Even THINK Of Asking Kobe Bryant About Kyrie Irving

Mamba seems mad. At the least, he's definitely annoyed.

This tweet (and story) by Washington Post NBA writer, Tim Bontemps, apparently did not go over well with Kobe Bryant on Monday.

Here's this week's Monday Morning Post Up, which is led by Kyrie Irving honoring his idol by having his Kobe moment. https://t.co/aaEq6e2KuD — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 24, 2017

It seems Bryant is too busy these days to have anything to do with the Kyrie Irving saga and teh former Lakers star certainly made it clear he doesn't want people asking him for his thoughts on the Cavaliers guard requesting a trade from Cleveland.

At least Kobe wasn't busy enough to search for a solid Barack Obama GIF to emphasize his point.