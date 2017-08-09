Extra Mustard

Skateboarding Dog at Giants-Cubs Game is Very Good Dog

Jon Tayler
34 minutes ago

Tuesday night's Cubs-Giants game in San Francisco was better than it had any right to be, given that the latter team is a pile of flaming diapers and the former is a bit of a disappointment, but the real action wasn't on the field anyway. It was outside of AT&T Park, where this wonderful dog made us smile with his skateboarding antics—and no, it wasn't Poochie.

This dog's excellent cube-gleaming ability is nothing new: He got noticed back in July during a Giants-Pirates game, as well as last year at a Giants-Rockies game. But as long as he's out there nailing kick flips and ollying with the best of them (or so I imagine in my dreams), he's going to get the press. Skate on, buddy.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters