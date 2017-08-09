Tuesday night's Cubs-Giants game in San Francisco was better than it had any right to be, given that the latter team is a pile of flaming diapers and the former is a bit of a disappointment, but the real action wasn't on the field anyway. It was outside of AT&T Park, where this wonderful dog made us smile with his skateboarding antics—and no, it wasn't Poochie.

you can't teach this twirl. it's God-given pic.twitter.com/KwXJNwXJ7t — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 9, 2017

This dog's excellent cube-gleaming ability is nothing new: He got noticed back in July during a Giants-Pirates game, as well as last year at a Giants-Rockies game. But as long as he's out there nailing kick flips and ollying with the best of them (or so I imagine in my dreams), he's going to get the press. Skate on, buddy.