Wooooo! The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, Is Looking Good These Days!

Report: Ric Flair Put in Medically Induced Coma, Surgery ‘a Success’
Jimmy Traina
24 minutes ago

Last week, Ric Flair showed us he was "not dead yet," thanks to a very straight-forward T-shirt.

The legendary wrestler underwent surgery on Aug. 14, and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Now, less than a month later, the 68-year-old legend looks like he's just about back to his stylin'-and-profilin'- self.

Flair remains in an Atlanta hospital after having part of his bowel removed as a result of a blockage. But judging by the looks of the photo he Tweeted on Monday, this medial scare is just the latest opponent that the Dirtiest Player in the Game has gotten the best of.

 

