Last week, Ric Flair showed us he was "not dead yet," thanks to a very straight-forward T-shirt.

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

The legendary wrestler underwent surgery on Aug. 14, and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Now, less than a month later, the 68-year-old legend looks like he's just about back to his stylin'-and-profilin'- self.

Almost Ready To Style And Profile! Money Moves!!! pic.twitter.com/wCoAUZXwZF — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 11, 2017

Flair remains in an Atlanta hospital after having part of his bowel removed as a result of a blockage. But judging by the looks of the photo he Tweeted on Monday, this medial scare is just the latest opponent that the Dirtiest Player in the Game has gotten the best of.