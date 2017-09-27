Extra Mustard

You Can Wager on How Many Teams Will Stay In Locker Room During Anthem

Jimmy Traina
Everything in this day and age gets turned into a prop bet. The NFL's national anthem protests are no different.

After the issue went to another level last weekend on the heels of a series of tweets by Donald Trump, Bovada.lv is now offering a wager for Week 4 on teams completely sitting out the anthem.

How many NFL teams will stay in locker room during the National Anthem week 4?
Over/Under: 3
**Majority of team must stay in locker room.

Three teams -- the Steelers, Titans and Seahawks -- remained in their locker rooms in Week 3 during the playing of the national anthem. Will they do it again? Will another team join them? This is the handicapping you must do if you'd like to invest in this bet.

Bovada also just released this prop bet that ties into the controversy dominating the sports world at the moment.

What will happen first in the 2017 Regular Season?
Donald Trump attends an NFL game: +150
Colin Kaepernick signs with an NFL team: -200

Our handicapping says that we like the value on Trump taking in a Cowboys game with his buddy, Jerry Jones.

 

 

