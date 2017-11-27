1. I like college football a lot, but I'm from New York, so people in Tennessee being so apoplectic about Greg Schiano is more amusing to me than anything. Yes, a man lost a job, but football coaches are crazy and college football fans are crazy, so this isn't surprising. Remember, Schiano was the guy who wanted his players to take cheap shots at the opposition while they were taking a knee to end a game.

However, there are a few issues that should be discussed. One, the people of Tennessee don't really care about whatever Greg Schiano may or may not have seen at Penn State during his time there. They just care about the fact that he's not a good football coach.

Two, if any politician anywhere gets involved in a college football program's head coaching search, that politician should automatically be removed from office. You HAVE TO have something more important to worry about.

Three, it's funny to see so many people on Twitter say Schiano lost the gig because of the "Twitter mob." If this is true, then the people who deserve to be ridiculed are the ones at the school who made the decision to back out of the deal with Schiano, not the Twitter mob. If the University is so pathetic that they'd make this move because of what people on Twitter say, Tennessee is in way bigger trouble than what anyone thinks. This was more than just a Twitter mob. As I previously stated, politicians were getting involved. Students were doing nonsense like this.

UT fans paint the rock following news that Greg Schiano could become UT's new head football coach. pic.twitter.com/dnKarECyPZ — Local 8 News (@wvlt) November 26, 2017

And alumni were also losing their minds.

I’m just going to say this if we hire Greg Schiano as our next head coach my options will be open to which college program I will Be donating my TIME and MONEY to. (No disrespect to GS) but if UT leaders don’t take football serious then I will find the program that will!!! — Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) November 26, 2017

Yes, Twitter can be a truly scummy place and it does seem to get worse every day, but can we not blame everything on Twitter? There were more factors there than Twitter. Plus, we wouldn't have been treated to this gem by former Vols coach, Lane Kiffin.

As Tennessee again finds itself engulfed in flames, Lane Kiffin waits by his phone Not waiting at all! Getting this team ready to win its 9th straight against a great north Texas team. Come to the championship here in Boca Dennis at #thefaU @espn https://t.co/GJ83xJqejm — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 27, 2017

2. One of the perks for leading his team to a 10-1 record is that Carson Wentz is now LeBron James' favorite NFL player.

The @Eagles have gotten the attention of @KingJames as he talks candidly about his favorite players to watch including @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/ZYw8CZzgNh — Anthony Gilbert (@axgilbert) November 27, 2017

3. Speaking of Wentz, Twitter is having some fun at his expense regarding the announcement today of Prince Harry's engagement.

Any body else think Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are brothers ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VD1BknE7HY — Justin Daniel (@Stickkodkid) November 27, 2017

4. Big props to CBS for going with this graphic after Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree got into a fight with Broncos defensive back Aqib Talib yesterday, which saw Talib rip a necklace off Crabtree for the second time this season.

5. The Rock's new skull tattoo is something else, although we'll always miss his Brahma Bull ink.

6. In case you missed it over the long holiday weekend, Sunday marked the eighth anniversary of the night Tiger Wood's ex-wife discovered he was a cheater and went after him with a golf club. Relive all the magic here.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you grew up watching wrestling in the '80s, every now and then you should fire up Land of a Thousand Dances on YouTube.

BONUS ITEM: I like the under 38.5 in tonight's Texans-Ravens game.