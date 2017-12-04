1. For all those people working on their year-end lists, we have a late entry for Video of the Year. The clip of Falcons center Alex Mack getting murdered by a penalty flag during yesterday's Minnesota-Atlanta game is as good as it gets.

Alex Mack got destroyed by a flagpic.twitter.com/0VEa7FkhwX — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 3, 2017

Here's another angle.

Falcons center Alex Mack was just knocked unconscious by a penaly flag. Hope he’s ok #vikings #falcons pic.twitter.com/E656rpK8NN — Stewski (@stevened11) December 3, 2017

Browns offensive lineman (and very funny Twitter follow) Joe Thomas had some fun at his old teammates expense.

Dear @alexmack51, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Hope to make a speedy recovery. https://t.co/yj3RmX6L7O — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 4, 2017

Fortunately, Mack must not have been too hurt by the errant flag, because he was able to joke about the incident.

The pirate look is back in fashion right? https://t.co/xIg9lxIct0 — Alex Mack (@alexmack51) December 4, 2017

2. Funny how good matchups actually matter when it comes to ratings.

NBC last night drew a 13.1 overnight rating for Eagles-Seahawks, marking the best Week 13 "SNF" figure since Broncos-Chiefs in 2014 (13.2) on Thanksgiving weekend — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) December 4, 2017

NBC’s 13.1/22 overnight for @Eagles-@Seahawks is up 14% from last year’s Week 13 SNF game (11.5/19 for Panthers-Seahawks) — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) December 4, 2017

3. Fox had Greg Jennings do his first game as an analyst for yesterday's Bucs-Packers game. Tampa Bay fans must have loved hearing the former Green Bay receiver cheering during Aaron Jones game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The #Packers RB Aaron Jones game winning 20-yard touchdown in overtime against the #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QyHqMwor4C — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 3, 2017

As if opening rooting for one team wasn't bad enough, Jennings totally botched his analysis​ of the play, saying that Jamaal Williams scored the TD.

@jasonjwilde

Funny to hear Greg Jennings botch @Showtyme_33's Walk Off Touchdown. Oh, it was Aaron Jones? pic.twitter.com/51JxylJeB5 — Michael Klinck (@MichaelKlinck) December 3, 2017

4. It shouldn't be surprising that Marshawn Lynch has a colorful way of describing urine, but it's still worth noting.

Marshawn Lynch politely declined a postgame interview with reporters, citing the random drug test he’s required to take.



“If you don’t understand what this is, it’s when you put your ding-ding sauce out and give them a sample.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 4, 2017

5. After it was announced that Oklahoma would be playing Georgia in one of the NCAA football playoff matchups, Bulldogs fans made Baker Mayfield's life very uncomfortable, but the Sooners quarterback handled things well.

To whoever posted my cell #, bravo. But I got it changed! And to the Georgia fans that had the kind words of encouragement... I applaude your creativity — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) December 4, 2017

6. Remember those great, "I learned it from you, dad," commercials?

That's what Odell Beckham is trying to pull, saying he often acts heated on the field because he's trying to be Tom Brady.

Listen when I say this is the craziest thing someone ever has tweeted or posted to me because I LITERALLY had this same conversation today about the EXACT thing ur takin about it. “There’s rules..and then there’s rules..” https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

Or ....immmaturity , or “needs to grow up” or “selfish” or... umm what else is it exactly that ‘they’ say.... or “umcomposed” no bro , I’ve watched that man do that exact same thing for years. Beat every time I cheered for in the super bowls... https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

I learned from him. This is the 🐐. So I’m following his lead, I just may not know how to express it the same way. But don’t get it confused , how 12 feels about the game , I would have a hard time sayin that’s not EXACTLY how I feel. #GoatChasin https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

7. This week's Off The Board podcast features a fun interview with Rams linebacker Connor Barwin, who pulled the curtain back on some funny locker room stories (He once blinded -- sort of -- a teammate with an Icy Hot prank and Brian Cushing used to throw up before every game), weighed on whether L.A. has "Rams fever," discussed Josh Gordon's old habit of doing shots and ripping bong hits before a game and much more. You can find quotes here and listen to the show below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Back in the anything-goes Attitude Era, DX invading WCW's Monday Nitro was a revolutionary TV moment.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: Everyone seems to like the Bengals tonight, so I'll go with the Steelers -4 at Cincy.