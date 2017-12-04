Traina Thoughts: Alex Mack Was Taken Out By a Penalty Flag And It Was Hilarious

Getty Images

Alex Mack + penalty flag = Video Of The Year.

By Jimmy Traina
December 04, 2017

1. For all those people working on their year-end lists, we have a late entry for Video of the Year. The clip of Falcons center Alex Mack getting murdered by a penalty flag during yesterday's Minnesota-Atlanta game is as good as it gets.

Here's another angle.

Browns offensive lineman (and very funny Twitter follow) Joe Thomas had some fun at his old teammates expense.

Fortunately, Mack must not have been too hurt by the errant flag, because he was able to joke about the incident.

2. Funny how good matchups actually matter when it comes to ratings.


3. Fox had Greg Jennings do his first game as an analyst for yesterday's Bucs-Packers game. Tampa Bay fans must have loved hearing the former Green Bay receiver cheering during Aaron Jones game-winning touchdown in overtime.

 As if opening rooting for one team wasn't bad enough, Jennings totally botched his analysis​ of the play, saying that Jamaal Williams scored the TD.

4. It shouldn't be surprising that Marshawn Lynch has a colorful way of describing urine, but it's still worth noting.

5. After it was announced that Oklahoma would be playing Georgia in one of the NCAA football playoff matchups, Bulldogs fans made Baker Mayfield's life very uncomfortable, but the Sooners quarterback handled things well.

6. Remember those great, "I learned it from you, dad," commercials?

That's what Odell Beckham is trying to pull, saying he often acts heated on the field because he's trying to be Tom Brady. 

7. This week's Off The Board podcast features a fun interview with Rams linebacker Connor Barwin, who pulled the curtain back on some funny locker room stories (He once blinded -- sort of -- a teammate with an Icy Hot prank and Brian Cushing used to throw up before every game), weighed on whether L.A. has "Rams fever," discussed Josh Gordon's old habit of doing shots and ripping bong hits before a game and much more. You can find quotes here and listen to the show below or on iTunesSoundCloud and Stitcher.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Back in the anything-goes Attitude Era, DX invading WCW's Monday Nitro was a revolutionary TV moment.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: Everyone seems to like the Bengals tonight, so I'll go with the Steelers -4 at Cincy.

