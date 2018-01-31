Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined the newest episode of SI.com's Off The Board hours after Alex Smith was traded to the Redskins.

With Smith gone, Patrick Mahomes, who played in just one game as a rookie last season, is expected to become Kansas City's starting quarterback. How does Kelce feel about that?

"I absolutely love Pat in terms of a teammate and a brother and it's gonna be exciting getting to the next step with him and trying to take this team a lot further than where we've been in the past," said Kelce. "It's hard for me to get excited when there's still questions. Everyone has kind of a rough transition in the NFL. It's a different kind of scouting. Once you have success, you have to maintain success. It's hard to do that with different schemes coming at you, you never know what's gonna get hit with an injury. There's a lot of growing kind of woes or bruises that Pat's gonna have to go through. So it's still a question, how he handles all that. Although my confidence is very high that he's gonna come in and do his thing and everything's gonna be gravy, there's still a little question there."

Kelce also talked about his role this week as his brother, Eagles offensive lineman, Jason Kelce, prepares to play in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

"I would say I try to leave him alone," Travis said of his older brother. "I try to get in his ear and just see how he's doing, but for the most part I just leave him alone and let him focus on the game and let me take care of the tickets and the family and the hotels and everything and you just worry about winning a Super Bowl."

The Super Bowl means crazy prop bets and Kelce shared his opinion on some of the more interesting one being offered, such as the over/under on how many times Gisele Bundchen will be shown during the game, whether national anthem performer, Pink, will show cleavage and whether any member of *NSYNC will perform with Justin Timberlake at halftime.

"I don't think so," said Kelce. "I don't think they break out the *NSYNC days. I hope I'm wrong because I would love to see it. It's Justin Timberlake. His album just got released. His new song just got released. It's all about him right now."

Kelce, who will battle the Saints' Alvin Kamara in this year's EA SPORTS Madden Bowl, also talked about a beef he has with Madden over his tight end ranking, why he toned down his celebrations this past season, his dating reality show and more.

