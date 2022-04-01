Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Would You Bet That?: Duke and UNC in the Final Four
Would You Bet That?: Duke and UNC in the Final Four

Dick Vitale Picks Coach K Over John Wooden as Greatest College Basketball Coach

Dick Vitale’s admiration for Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke men’s basketball program is well documented, his case as the greatest college hoops coach of all time isn’t totally open and shut. There’s a fair case to be made that John Wooden, leader of college basketball’s incredible UCLA dynasty in the 1960s and ’70s, should still slot in ahead of Coach K.

Coach K’s 1,202 career wins, 13 career Final Fours and five titles spanning three decades (so far) are certainly impressive. Wooden has him in national titles though, with 10 between 1964–75 with the Bruins.

However, Vitale believes the full body of work gives Krzyzewski the nod over Wooden. He posted his take on the debate to Facebook on Friday morning, a day before Duke takes on archrival North Carolina in the Final Four.

“My method involves the total resume which means total wins ,success in league competition, plus overall NCAA achievements,” Vitale wrote. “The # of wins by Coach are scary 1202 W’s an all time record that will never be broken .Factor in the most trips to the Final Four 13 & 5 national championships is just mind boggling. Let us not forget that he also led the USA to 3 Goal medals. Also the era of competition is so intense & much more competitive. 

“The VBDI’s final assessment is that COACH K is the greatest COACH of ALL TIME to work a college sideline. Yes he is the GOAT”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

By reaching the 2022 Final Four, Krzyzewski broke a tie with Wooden in that category. The Blue Devils entered the NCAA tournament smarting from an upset loss to the Tar Heels in Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and a 15-point loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC championship.

In the Big Dance, however, Duke has performed very well, with wins over No. 15 Cal State Fullerton, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas by an average of 10 points.

Duke will attempt to keep the possibility of Krzyzewski going out as a national championship alive on Saturday. Tipoff for the team’s game against UNC is at 8:49 p.m. ET.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian Pulisic leads the USMNT in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

USMNT Draws England Again in World Cup Group of Great Intrigue

Bring on the Brits: The U.S. will have to navigate a compelling quartet, while also taking a trip down memory lane after learning its World Cup group.

By Brian Straus
usmnt
Play
Soccer

USMNT Will Face England in 2022 World Cup in Qatar

In its return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the Americans will face a familiar foe.

By Wilton Jackson
US forward Brenden Aaronson (11) dribbles the ball
Soccer

USMNT’s Full World Cup 2022 Schedule

The United States were placed in Group B, and will face England, Iran and the winner of Scotland/Wales/Ukraine’s playoff.

By Madison Williams
Mar 24, 2022; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Play
MLB

Report: Dodgers, White Sox Agree to Blockbuster Pollock-Kimbrel Trade

The two sides are swapping a pair of All-Stars.

By Jelani Scott
rimet
Play
Soccer

USMNT Draws England With World Cup Groups Selected

While only 29 of the 32 teams are currently known, the rest of the field is set for November in Qatar.

By Andrew Gastelum
World Cup soccer ball
Play
Soccer

Full World Cup 2022 Match Schedule

The 32 teams were placed into eight different groups during Friday’s draw.

By Madison Williams
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, left, Mark Williams, center, and Wendell Moore Jr. listen to a question during a news conference at the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New Orleans. North Carolina will play Duke Saturday.
Play
NCAA Betting

Favorite Kansas-Villanova, Duke-North Carolina Bets

Our staff provides their favorite bets for Saturday’s Final Four games between No. 2 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina and No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Villanova.

By Frankie Taddeo and SI Betting Staff
bills helmet
Play
Extra Mustard

Bills Celebrate April Fools’ Day With Absurd Fake Uniforms

Chicken-wing themed uniforms in Buffalo? With ranch? Buffalo was in the holiday spirit.

By Wilton Jackson