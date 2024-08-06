Larry Bird, Magic Johnson Outtakes Provide Hilarious Look At Iconic NBA Commercial
The 1980s were filled with legendary rappers.
There was the rise of LL Cool J and Kool Moe Dee. Groups like Whodini and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five ruled the airwaves. Later, came the likes of Rakim and KRS-One.
Somewhere in the middle of this hip-hop arrival was a commercial involving some of the best NBA players. It was the exact opposite of what was heard on most boomboxes.
Just kidding.
Well, maybe, I'm not.
In 1986, the Converse shoe brand began airing ads for its "Weapons" model. It started with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson appearing in commercials to endorse their kicks that represented the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry.
Bird wore the all-black with a white star while Johnson rocked the purple and yellow to match the Lakers colors. The shoe eventually spread to the rest of the league. That's when Converse decided to put other stars in the ads.
It led to a commercial featuring Isiah Thomas, Bernard King, Mark Aguirre and Kevin McHale. The kicker was all they had a rap verse. In the video below, you can see a hilarious outtakes version of the "lyrics."
The commercial is indeed one of the most iconic in NBA history. Each player gives a verse on what the shoe does for their game.
It ends with Bird delivering this classic line: "You know what they did for me? I walked away with the NBA."
