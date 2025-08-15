Back In The Day NBA

Ex-Lakers Trainer Gary Vitti Tells Epic Injury Story About Former Player

April 6, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers trainer Gary Vitti looks at guard Kent Bazemore (6) after suffering an apparent injury in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers Gary Vitti saw it all during his years in the NBA. He was with the team for 32 years, ranging from the Showtime years with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant three-peat.

He has plenty of stories but told a recent one about former Lakers guard Sedale Threatt during an appearance on Byron Scott's Fastbreak podcast. The story stems from Threatt getting injured in a game.

"I didn't see it," Vitti said. "So I go, `where'd you get hurt? He goes, `over there.' I'm not trying to laugh. I said, `Man, where on your body did you get hurt?"'

Vitti never got an answer from Threatt on the injury. The player only said he was in pain from something that took him out of the game.

"The only thing he can say to me is, `G, my (bleep) is broke," he said. "So I come up with, `Is it your left (bleep) or your right (bleep). All he could say is left."'

Welcome to the life on an NBA trainer.

