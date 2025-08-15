Ex-Lakers Trainer Gary Vitti Tells Epic Injury Story About Former Player
Los Angeles Lakers Gary Vitti saw it all during his years in the NBA. He was with the team for 32 years, ranging from the Showtime years with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant three-peat.
He has plenty of stories but told a recent one about former Lakers guard Sedale Threatt during an appearance on Byron Scott's Fastbreak podcast. The story stems from Threatt getting injured in a game.
"I didn't see it," Vitti said. "So I go, `where'd you get hurt? He goes, `over there.' I'm not trying to laugh. I said, `Man, where on your body did you get hurt?"'
Vitti never got an answer from Threatt on the injury. The player only said he was in pain from something that took him out of the game.
"The only thing he can say to me is, `G, my (bleep) is broke," he said. "So I come up with, `Is it your left (bleep) or your right (bleep). All he could say is left."'
Welcome to the life on an NBA trainer.
Academy Award winner Denzel Washington is no stranger to the NBA. In the 1990s, he starred in "He Got Game." It is one of the most iconic basketball movies in history. He played the role of the father of Jesus Shuttlesworth, who was portrayed by Hall of Famer Ray Allen.
Washington, who has also starred in movies such as Training Day and Glory, recently stepped out of his realm to discuss the sports media. He was overly critical of the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, who are often give hot takes on athletes.
"Too much talking. Everybody's got an opinion," Washington said. "We live in a world of opinion-aires."
Washington sounded like the athletes who feel the media aren't in a position to criticize because they haven't played at a high level.
"Everybody's sitting around getting fat, thinking they know how to do it," Washington said. "Just because you can sit behind a desk and chit chat doesn't mean you can do a damn thing. Come get up here with me and let's find out. Come in get in the gym with me."
