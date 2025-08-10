NBA Legend Shares Surprise Eating Habits Of Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson was known as the King Of Pop during his entertainment days. He may also have been the king of fried chicken. A video recently resurfaced of Johnson sharing a story of having dinner with Jackson.
"So I went over to his house to have dinner," Johnson said. "The chef came out and was like what would I like? I said, `grilled chicken."'
At the time, Jackson was making a pitch to have Johnson star in his "Remember The Time" music video. They were discussing Johnson's role in the short film. Things were going according to plan until dinner was served.
"The chef brought me out the grilled chicken but he brought Michael a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken," Johnson said. "I went crazy like, `wait a minute, Michael, you eat Kentucky Fried Chicken. That made my day. That was the greatest moment of my life."
Rapper Ice Cube is well respected for his opinion on sports. He is knowledgeable in most areas, especially the Los Angeles scene. He may have, however, ruffled a few feathers with his latest hot take.
During a recent interview, he was asked about his Lakers all-time starting five. He picked Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.
All of those are great players and Hall of Famers. But there is one glaring player left off: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He was the league's all-time leading scorer before James broke it a few seasons ago. Some consider Abdul-Jabbar among the NBA's greatest players but he isn't in the Lakers' starting lineup?
George Gervin was one of the most dominant players in NBA and ABA history when he was younger. It took a moment with Michael Jordan for Gervin to realize his playing days were done. Gervin recently told a story of how Jordan helped him decide to retire.
Gervin finished his career with the Chicago Bulls when Jordan was on the way to becoming the face of the league.
"The son of a bitch [Jordan] is crazy," Gervin told The Post Game. "He played just as hard at practice as he did in the game. I'll never forget it, I'm at practice with him one time, I'm lackadaisical going through it and stuff. I say, 'Dang, young fella.' He said, 'Hey, old man, go sit down over there.' I sat down. I was done. He helped me understand I was done."
It was then when Gervin knew his days were over.
"I didn't belong there," Gervin said. "I should have never went. I knew it. They got a shell of me down there. I had some great games. I still averaged about 16. Shot about 87 percent from the free throw line. I could still play. But I was half a man. I'm being honest. It was at the end. Being at the end, it was how you accept it. None of us can last forever. Some of us try. Some of us just hate to give it up."
