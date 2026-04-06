Abdullah Mason Books First WBO Lightweight Title Defense in Hometown

Abdullah Mason is ready to get his lightweight title reign moving. There is no better place to begin than his hometown, which is where his first title defense will be.

Mason, 22, will attempt his first defense of the WBO lightweight title against Joe Cordina at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 4, boxing insider Mike Coppinger reported. The 19,000-seat arena is roughly a 30-minute drive away from his hometown in Bedford, Ohio.

Mason will be fighting for the first time since beating Sam Noakes in November 2025 to win his first world title. Mason beat Noakes by decision to win the belt, making it just the third time he went the distance in his 20-fight career.

Abdullah Mason will defend his WBO lightweight title vs. former titleholder Joe Cordina on July 4 in Cleveland at Rocket Arena (home of the NBA’s Cavs) on DAZN, sources tell @ringmagazine.



Mason won the title in November in a thrilling victory over Sam Noakes. This first defense… pic.twitter.com/1re1Wb9RAs — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 6, 2026

The WBO lightweight champion has not fought in his home state since December 2022, when he took out Manuel Guzman in the second round in Westlake, Ohio. He has never before fought in Cleveland, much less headlined the state's largest indoor arena with a championship belt on the line.

While still under contract with Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing, Mason's fight with Cordina appears to be sponsored by Ring Magazine. Mason fought under The Ring banner in his fight with Noakes, which occurred while Top Rank existed without a television broadcast deal.

By winning the belt at 21, Mason became the youngest world champion in boxing, taking that title from 23-year-old Xander Zayas. Mason still owns that honor ahead of his first scheduled world title defense.

Abdullah Mason faces stiffest test of his career against Joe Cordina

Abdullah Mason | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

While many viewed the previously undefeated Noakes as the biggest challenge of Mason's young career, Cordina is unequivocally the most experienced fighter he will have ever shared the ring with.

The 19-1 Cordina, the WBO's No. 1-ranked lightweight contender, enters his fifth world title fight as the former IBF super featherweight champion. The 34-year-old's lone professional loss came in a unification bout with Anthony Cacace, who stopped him in the eighth round of their May 2024 bout.

Since losing to Cacace, Cordina has rebounded with a pair of wins over Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz and Gabriel Flores Jr. Cordina is ranked No. 7 in the division by the IBF and No. 9 by the WBC, in addition to his WBO No. 1 contender status.

With two lightweight belts currently vacant, the winner of the July 4 title fight will have a strong claim to be the best active 135-pound fighter in the world. The division is currently in an awkward state of limbo with the WBA demoting Gervonta Davis to "champion in recess" status and the WBC stripping Shakur Stevenson.