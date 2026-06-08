Front-Runner Reportedly Emerges for Tyson Fury's Next Fight

Tyson Fury will fight once more before he takes on British rival Anthony Joshua in the fall, and a likely opponent has finally emerged.

The 'Gypsy King' revealed that he will appear on August 1 in Dublin, and according to Boxing News, he will be taking on world-ranked Albanian heavyweight Nelson Hysa. Fury is taking another risk by fighting again before his Joshua showdown, but the unbeaten 41-year-old is a smart choice for Fury.

If that date is correct, then it will currently be an undercard appearance on the Pierce O'Leary vs Mark Chamberlain card in Dublin, but his promoter Frank Warren has denied it on more than one occasion, and Fury is known to embellish the truth on occasion.

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO / PA Images

Building up to Fury vs Joshua

It was hoped that Joshua and Fury would face each other this summer, but with Joshua being involved in a tragic traffic incident that saw two of his friends pass away, he took some time away and will now take a warm-up fight on July 25, against another Albanian Heavyweight, Kristian Prenga - this has pushed the timeline back which is why Fury wants to fight again and avoid any ring rust.

We last saw Fury out against fringe world level heavyweight Arslankbek Makhmudov in April, whom he outpointed comfortably in true slick and elusive Tyson Fury style. Hysa presents a similar threat as he's a big puncher but lacks the footwork and head movement to challenge Fury. It will therefore likely be another 12 rounds of target practice for the Brit before he sets his sights on Joshua.

Hysa has recently and conveniently signed with Queensberry promotions, so all negotiations for a fight will have been quick and in-house. The reports are that the deal is not quite over the line yet, but he is the 'leading option' for Fury and his team. The Albanian only turned professional at 37 in 2022, but has been active since securing 24 victories and 22 of them inside the distance.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

'The Albanian Eagle' was last on British shores almost exactly a year ago when he fought and knocked out Patrick Korte on the undercard of Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni at Portman Road.

He is ranked number five bt the WBA and number 11 by the WBO, so he is a credible and respected fighter with knockout power. It is understood that he is being brought in not just for his knockout threat, but also as a good ticket seller. This will be Hysa's first shot at the big-time after being previously linked with Moses Itauma and Agit Kabayel.