Lamont Roach Jr Set to Fight for Vacant WBC Lightweight Title on August 1

Summer in boxing is usually one of the busiest times of the year. On a global scale, the fight game ramps up the schedule later in the third season.

Regardless of temperature or location, fans will flock to see the next big fight, and promoters and executives are always looking to put together standalone events that draw attention and, most importantly, revenue.

The WBA lightweight title has sat empty since January 2026, when the organization stripped Gervonta "Tank" Davis of their world championship. Now, the headquarters, located in Panama City, Panama, gets to declare a new lightweight champion.

Lamont Roach to fight William Zepeda for vacant title

William Zepeda. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

It was announced today that the WBA lightweight title will be decided on August 1, with Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KO) fighting William Zepeda (33-1, 27 KO), live on DAZN.

In essence, Davis' loss works out for the WBA. They will get a highly competitive and desired fight. Additionally, the title opportunity could be construed as a reward for Roach and a mandate.

On March 1, 2025, Roach controversially drew with Davis, establishing himself as the only fighter that Davis has never defeated. Now, he gets to add a second world title to his mantle. In 2023, Roach defeated Hector Garcia for the WBA super featherweight title.

WBC World Lightweight Title is up for grabs. 🥊



Roach and Zepeda will feature a boxing excellence clash on Aug 1.#TheFight | #RoachZepeda | Aug 1 | LIVE on DAZN and TNT pic.twitter.com/1dKvDugq8F — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Zepeda seeks to claim his first non-interim world title. In 2024, he defeated Tevin Farmer by split decision for the WBC interim title. Now, the boxing world will see them stand across from each other on the big stage.

The fight will be a battle of contrasting styles. Roach wants to use time and patience to win rounds. For instance, his jab will throw opponents off. On top of that, he will not abandon the jab to just throw punches. Instead, the jab acts as a momentum builder, frustrating opponents. Yet, while footwork remains one of his go-to tools, it is his ability to cut off the ring and make it smaller, keeping space and distance, that helps him get the job done.

On the other hand, Zepeda embraces the combat aspect of combat sports. Trudging forward with a thunderous left hook and body shots, Zepeda loves to bore in on the body, slowing down the much larger opponents. Ramping up the pressure and pace sees the 30-year-old shrug off punches, but he attempts to stay crisp with his attack, keeping counterpunching at bay.

Roach dealt with a power puncher in Davis and gave him fits. Yet, Zepeda wants to change levels and burrow inside. Can he do the same to claim the WBA lightweight title?