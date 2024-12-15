Alexis Rocha And Raul Curiel Fought To A Barren Draw At Ringside In Ontario
Isaac Nyamungu
Two SoCal welterweights fought to a majority draw. In a welterweight typical toe-to-toe fight, Alexis “Lex” Rocha alongside Raul Curiel engaged to a draw.
In the major function Alexis Rocha sought to correct the wrong after his loss a year ago was a fluke while Raul Curiel sought to prove he belongs in the category of the nominees. Both got their wish.
After 12 rounds of back-and-forth jab trades, Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) and Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) engaged to a stalemate in front of more than 5,000 fans at Toyota Arena. No one appeared amazed by the majority verdict draw.
“We got one for the people It was a Rocha landed impressive blows while Curiel just could not seem to get the motor running,” said one of the fans.
The exceedingly competitive firefight was decided a majority draw. Judges Lou Meret alongside Fernando Villarreal had it 114-114, while Pat Russell had it 116-112 for Rocha. Both boxers left the ring while in agreement to a rematch.
“It was a super-competitive fight,” said Rocha. “My hat goes off to Raul and his team. They did a good job, but I felt like I personally could have done more. I felt like I landed the harder shots and he landed the more pitter-patter shots. I wanted to take him to deep waters and test him. It was an all-out war. I respect him. I was never hurt and I felt like I pulled it off, 7-5,” he added.
Back and forth the welterweights traded and neither boxer could take charge. And neither contender was knocked down though each both related with sweat-tossing shocks.
Curiel seemed to carry the momentum in the ninth and 10th rounds and kept chopping away with combinations. However, Rocha gulped back with brutal one-shot counters. The judges undoubtedly had their work cut out for them trying to locate who got the better of the back-and-forth blow trades.
In the11th and 12 rounds were razor-close as both contenders realized the match was hanging in the balance.
They gave everything they had to get the victory. Nevertheless, it never materialized. Therefore, it seems they’ll do it again next year.
“I promised a war, and we got a war for the people,” said Curiel. “It was a tremendous fight. I think the people are going home happy. Let's do it again,” he added.
“I respect this guy. It was 12 rounds of war,” said Santa Ana’s Rocha.
Curiel had similar feelings.
“I respect Rocha. He is a good southpaw,” Curiel repeated. “Let’s do it again.”