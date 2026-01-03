Amanda Serrano Reacts To Reina Tellez Weight Miss
Reina Tellez might have just squandered her first world title opportunity before even stepping into the ring.
The 22-year-old American was scheduled to challenge WBA and WBO women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in the main event of a Most Valuable Promotions fight card on Saturday night, but it will now only be a title fight for the titleholder. Tellez officially weighed in at 126.6 pounds, 0.6 pounds over the contracted weight limit, and is ineligible to win the belts.
Serrano, however, could not care less about her opponent's blunder. The 37-year-old simply wants a war, regardless of how Tellez shows up on fight night.
"I was taught & brought up the right way from my understanding," Serrano tweeted the weigh-ins. "I will not under any circumstances belittle an opponent or be unfair. This is boxing, we are women. Our hormones act up sometimes. If you don't make weight & it's by less than a [pound] I'm not tripping. I don't want no money, I don't want you to cut anything! If it's not okay by the commission, it's on them. I'm not bothering anyone. It's not like she disrespectfully came in a few [pounds] over. Let's give them a war Reina we can do it!!"
The fight is still on, with Tellez ineligible to win the belts. In the event she pulls off the upset, Serrano's titles will be vacated.
Tellez initially weighed in at 126.8 pounds before making a second attempt. She returned to the scale two hours later, but only managed to shed an additional 0.2 pounds.
Tellez accepted the fight on less than two weeks' notice, replacing former champion Erika Cruz. Serrano and Cruz were scheduled for a rematch of their 10-round bout in February 2023 before the latter failed a drug test and was pulled from the event.
Amanada Serrano, Reina Tellez continue recent women's boxing trend
The fight will be contested under the men's championship rules and consist of 12 three-minute rounds. Serrano, who has only fought for 12 rounds once in her career, has been one of the leading advocates of making that permanent change.
Serrano is following a trend set by Alycia Baumgardner, who recently defended her women's super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin under the men's championship rule set. Baumgardner beat on Beaudoin across all 36 minutes in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua blockbuster event on Netflix.
Serrano is coming off consecutive losses to Katie Taylor in two of the most-watched women's boxing fights of all time. The results leave her winless since July 2024, the longest stretch of her 52-fight career without a victory.
The 13-0-1 Tellez is coming off a unanimous decision win over Mayela Perez in September 2025. She is only five years into her professional career after making her debut in February 2021.
