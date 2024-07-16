Alexis Rocha Set to Face Unbeaten Santiago Dominguez in Welterweight Clash
Southern California's fan-favorite boxer Alexis Rocha, also known as "Lex" (24-2, 16 KOs), is set to face the undefeated lethal Santiago Dominguez, also known as "Somer" (27-0, 20 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, in a 10-round Welterweight contest on Friday, July 19th, 2024, at Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, with the weight limit being 147 pounds.
Alexis Rocha, 27, ranked number 11 by the WBC, 9 by the WBO, 9 by the IBF, and 10 by the Ring at Welterweight, has an impressive record of 24 wins, 2 losses, and no draws, with 16 of those wins being knockouts. Santiago, 32, on the other hand is currently ranked number 14 by the WBC and 11 by the WBO in the 147lb division, has a consistent record of 27 wins and no draws, with 20 of those wins being knockouts.
“I’m thankful to Golden Boy, DAZN and my entire team for the chance to headline another card,” Alexis said in media reports. “I’ve already proven that I was able to come back after a loss. My losses don’t define me. What defines me is the way I respond to the losses. This next fight is another test in me realizing my ultimate dream of becoming world champion. I’m focused on more knockouts for the fans,” he added. After analyzing the number of knockouts, Santiago has a little power advantage against Rocha, with a knockout percentage of 74% to Rocha's 67%.
Rocha is 5 years younger than Santiago, has a 2-inch height advantage over him, and both have identical reach, not to mention that Rocha fights from a southpaw stance, whereas Santiago competes from an orthodox position. Rocha appears to be the less experienced fighter in this situation, having had one fewer bout and making his debut in 2016, one and a half years after Santiago's first professional fight in 2014. He has fought 31 more professional rounds, accumulating 147, compared to Santiago's 116.
Rocha's last fight was against Fredrick Lawson on March 30, 2024, where he beat him by technical knockout in the 7th round at YouTube Theatre, Inglewood, United States.
Rocha’s most recent fights took place over a period of 1 year, 8 months, and 20 days, indicating that he has fought every 4 months and 5 days for a total of 35 rounds, with an average of 7 rounds. The boxers are set to walk the ring around 11:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM PST at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.