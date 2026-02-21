Claressa Shields Reveals Prediction for Barrios vs Garcia Fight

Ryan Garcia meets WBC champion Mario Barrios in the ring tonight at the MGM Arena for the WBC welterweight championship as Garcia looks to win the first world championship of his career.

The King suffered a shocking decision loss to Rolly Romero in his last bout, and besides being the bookies' favorite to claim victory, many fighters have Garcia to come up short again, with Conor Benn and Tim Bradley both predicting Barrios to retain his WBC belt.

Claressa Shields picks between Ryan Garcia and Mario Barrios

Barrios vs Garcia | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Despite her dislike for Ryan Garcia, when speaking to DAZN, Shields predicted the 'Flash' to claim his first world championship, suggesting 'Barrios doesn't have an extra gear in him'.

"I don't like Ryan Garcia at all, but I will say that I think that he will become champion against Mario Barrios. That's not a knock to Mario Barrios. It seems like when it gets time for Mario Barrios to go that extra mile, he doesn't do it.

"He's a great fighter. He has great skill, great fundamentals, but he doesn't use them. It's like he fights to be in a tie. It's like his fights are almost like watching a sparring match of two guys going 70 or 80 percent."

The 'GWOAT' will also fight this weekend, facing Franchon Crews-Dezurn in a heated rematch in Detroit for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Shields unimpressed by Barrios' performance agaisnt Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Shields critiqued Barrios' recent record, specifically touching on his recent draw with Manny Pacquiao, as the key reason why Garcia may be too much for the current WBC welterweight champion tonight.

"Pacquiao is great, but no way that old guy should have been able to get in there and do anything with Mario Barrios," she said. "He had a draw against him. Now we have Ryan Garcia, who is way more athletic.

"He got that hook. He's skilled himself, and he knows that this is a fight that all he has to do is just keep pressing and pressing and throwing quick punches. I don't know if Mario Barrios is going to push past his limits to where he can actually win a fight.

"I think that this is a perfect opportunity for Ryan to become a world champion after these fights and all these attempts. Good for Ryan if he can win. They're both probably evenly matched as fighters. But I just feel like Mario Barrios is just too laid back as a fighter. He doesn't know how to win rounds dominantly. It's like if the fight is kind of close, he wants to keep it close. You have to dominate."

