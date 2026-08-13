Alistair Overeem Calls for Rico Verhoeven Stadium Fight [Exclusive]

One of European combat sports' biggest names is calling for a blockbuster boxing showdown capable of attracting casual fight fans.

"Me and Verhoeven—look, there is bad blood there," Alistair Overeem told KO on SI. "Let's settle it in a big stadium fight."

Overeem has spent more than two decades fighting many of the world's best heavyweights across several combat sports organizations. From Pride and Strikeforce to the UFC and K-1, "The Demolition Man" has taken on the best at heavyweight.

Alistair Overeem | USA TODAY Sports

Now, after nearly four years away from competition, the 46-year-old Dutch legend wants to take on the biggest combat sport in which he has never professionally competed: boxing.

Overeem has no professional boxing record, but compiled a 47-19 record with one no-contest in MMA and went 10-4 with one no-contest as a professional kickboxer.

"I want to write the final chapter in my career—a clash with my fellow Dutch legend Rico Verhoeven fits the bill."

The proposed matchup would be more than a comeback fight. It would represent the culmination of a rivalry that has simmered for years. The genuine animus between them gives the fight unusual intensity.

"I was ringside in Egypt when Verhoeven challenged Oleksandr Usyk at the foot of the Pyramids of Giza on May 23. He was better than I expected and most people expected. Usyk stopped him with one second remaining in the 11th round, and I figure I could ice him even quicker."

The defeat left Verhoeven with a professional boxing record of 1-1 with one knockout.

Overeem and Verhoeven were originally scheduled to fight under kickboxing rules in 2021. That fight was derailed due to injuries.

Their careers subsequently moved in different directions. Verhoeven continued dominating kickboxing before embarking on his high-profile boxing career. Overeem defeated Badr Hari in 2022, although that victory was later overturned to a no-contest and he has not competed since.

"Verhoeven's is now acting like a big man because he had one half-decent fight, which he lost," said Overeem. I am happy to take on Francis Ngannou or Deontay Wilder. They can get it too, but first let me knock my countryman down to size.

Where would the mega fight take place?

Alistair Overeem | USA TODAY Sports

The obvious location would be Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena. Overeem has publicly identified the stadium as his preferred venue. However, Rotterdam's De Kuip is another possibility, so the organizers have some leverage in negotiations.

Neither man is a real boxer, but both have heavyweight power, international recognition, and a rivalry capable of selling a stadium.

Put these two Dutch heavyweight legends in the ring together, and it becomes a Dutch oven—somebody is toast.