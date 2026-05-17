Amir Khan Mulls Entering Bareknuckle Boxing [Exclusive]

Amir Khan is open to a bare-knuckle boxing debut under the right conditions. Legendary Gareth A. Davies, long-time boxing correspondent for the Telegraph, teased the possibility of Khan entering the BKB triangle for a sensational comeback during the press conference for BKB 54: Manchester Mayhem and in the ring following the event.

The card was headlined by Paulie Malignaggi taking on BKB super welterweight champion Rolando Gabriel Dy Jr.. At age 45, Malignaggi, 36-8 with 7 KOs in professional boxing and 1-2 in bare-knuckle, was attempting to become one of the oldest champions in the history of combat sports.

Dy improved to a 6-1 bare-knuckle record when he stopped Malignaggi in the second round. Khan, meanwhile, served as one of the commentators for the broadcast.

Amir Khan | IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Khan spoke to KO on SI directly about whether he would return to boxing — albeit without gloves.

“If it's proper, I mean, let's see, who knows? I mean, look, I love a fight…I do miss getting in the ring,” Khan said.

Sources close to Khan (34-6 record and 21 Knockouts ) said he continues to pursue lucrative fights with Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., two superfights that never materialized during his career.

Pacquiao retired with a legendary 62-8-2 mark with 39 knockouts, while Mayweather famously finished undefeated at 50-0 with 27 knockouts. Fight fans should note that footage of Khan sparring Pacquiao remains widely available online.

“I love a fight. I miss getting in the ring, throwing punches — it’s in our blood. You get those itchy knuckles, and part of you always wants to step back in. I don’t know if my wife would want me to fight again, but that fire never really leaves you,” the 39-year-old said.

Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Malignaggi failed to wrestle the title from Dy to become a BKB world champion, but might Khan face his old rival once again? No title would be necessary to attract fan interest. The two fought with gloves in 2010, a bout Khan won convincingly.

What happened the last time Khan fought Malignaggi

It was the Italian-American fighter’s last appearance at junior welterweight. Malignaggi struggled badly to make the limit, and in the aftermath, signed with Golden Boy Promotions. Ironically, BKB CEO David Tetreault is himself a former Golden Boy executive.

Khan and Malignaggi stood shoulder to shoulder once more this week for interviews— like two survivors from the final age of premium-cable boxing. Men from a pre-algorithm, pre-influencer era, when boxing still belonged largely to working-class cities like Manchester, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia.

“Maybe Paulie will want to get his payback…[or] world title of any kind is always nice to have in your collection, so who knows?” Khan mused.