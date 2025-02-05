Boxing

Amir Khan Predicts The Winner Of Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez

One common opponent has shared his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford look poised to lock horns in a blockbuster showdown at the Allegiant Stadium on September 13.

Both men are currently two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and their potential fight could become the most highly-anticipated contest of the year.

Canelo will have a weight advantage as the fight is expected to be at 168 lbs, meaning Crawford will move up two weight classes. Amir Khan, a former opponent of both men, though, has backed 'Bud' to get the win.

Speaking to The RIng Magazine, Khan said:

I wish him [Crawford] all the best, and I think he can do it. One thing about Terence Crawford is he has a great boxing IQ. His IQ is so perfect that he’ll see everything. You need everything in the game, from the ring IQ to you need movement, you need power, and speed. Crawford does hit hard. A lot of people don’t give Crawford the credit for the punch power he has. Crawford does hit hard. I’ve been in the ring with him, and he was hitting me hard.

Amir Khan

Khan added:

Obviously, the more powerful fighter between the two is going to be Canelo, but Crawford has enough power to hurt Canelo and push him back and show him that he’s right in front of him as a challenge.

Amir Khan

Canelo Alvarez, 34, is 62-2-2 as a professional with 39 knockout wins under his belt. Terence Crawford is the older fighter at 37 and boasts a perfect professional record of 41-0-0. 'Bud' has 31 career knockout wins.

