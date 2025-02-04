Roy Jones Jr Shares Prediction Of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is set for September 13, 2025 and the blockbuster superfight will reportedly take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Canelo and Crawford are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment. Both fighters have a long list of accolades and their potential showdown looks set to be a tantalizing affair.
Fans are buzzed about the contest and have already started picking the potential winner. Roy Jones Jr has now broken down the fight and shared his pick on how it could go.
Speaking to Ring Magazine, he said:
The weight won’t be the factor, the factor will be how Canelo chooses to make the fight. Canelo comes out and does what Canelo should do, Canelo wins the fight. If Canelo comes out and does what he shouldn’t do, Crawford wins the fight. (Crawford must) control the center of the ring. If Crawford is allowed to control the center, he’ll win.- Roy Jones Jr
Canelo Alvarez currently fights at super middleweight and that's the weight class where the fight looks set to take place.
'Bud' Crawford, meanwhile, has spent the lion's share of his career at 147 lbs. His last fight, though, was at 154 lbs. That said, Crawford needs to jump up two weight classes to take on one of the best fighters in the world in Canelo.
Crawford, however, is as skilled as they come and Roy Jones Jr doesn't expect the weight difference to play a massive factor in the contest.
The Latest Boxing News
Venue For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Revealed
David Benavidez Calls Out Canelo Alvarez With Bold Beterbiev vs Bivol Pick
Beterbiev Or Bivol? Jim Lampley Reveals Who David Benavidez Has Best Chance Against
Dana White Reveals Who He’d Rather Fight Between Mike Tyson And Jon Jones