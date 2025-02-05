Ryan Garcia Bringing Back Former Trainer For Next Fight
There's going to be a familiar face in Ryan Garcia's fight against Rolando "Rolly" Romero in May.
Garcia's father, Henry Garcia announced that Eddie Reynoso will be his son's trainer for his upcoming fight. Reynoso, who has a stable of current and former titleholders, is primarily known for his work with unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.
"Canelo and Ryan worked everything out, it was a misunderstanding," Garcia said on Mill City Boxing. Everything’s back to the way it was, we’re good.” "
Reynoso was previously Garcia's trainer for five fights and he went 5-0 with five stoppage victories, including a knockout of 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell. Garcia left Reynoso to work with former Trainer of the Year Joe Goossen. After a three-fight stint with Goossen as the chief second, which included his seventh-round knockout loss to Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Garcia parted ways with him to hire Derrick James, who was ESPN's Trainer of the Year in 2022.
Garcia and James were together for two fights, including his no-contest against Devin Haney on April 20. Garcia is still serving a one-year suspension for that bout after testing positive three times for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug.
MORE: Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero To Fight For WBA Title
Garcia has since enrolled in VADA and is being tested through the California State Athletic Commission. Should Garcia and Devin Haney win their next fights, the plan is for the two to rematch later in 2025.
Haney is fighting former junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez on the undercard of Garcia vs. Romero.
