Amir Khan To Promote Big Boxing Card In Nigeria Featuring Brandon Glanton
Former World Champion Amir Khan is set to promote a major boxing card in Nigeria featuring several former world champions and world title challengers. Khan, a former British Olympian, is teaming up with Ezekiel Adamu's Balmoral Group Promotions for the card.
"I'm thrilled to bring world-class boxing and the world's eyes onto Nigeria for the first time," said the CEO of AK Promotions Amir Khan in a media statement announcing the fight, "This event is about more than just fights - it's about inspiring a new generation and showcasing the heart and skill of Nigerian boxers alongside international stars. Lagos is ready to shine."
The stacked card will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 1st.
The American on the card is Georgia's Brandon" Bulletproof" Glanton, who headlines in a fight with Rocky Fielding.
The 33-year-old Glanton has fought all over the world and was last in the ring with Chris Billam-Smith of the United Kingdom, aka CBS. CBS is a former world titlist who suffered a cut against Glanton but was still able to get the win in a close decision victory.
Glanton will now face another Britisher who is best known in the United States as the former opponent of Saul" Canelo” Alvarez. Glanton has appeared on ProBox TV as well.
"I'm coming to Lagos to settle the score with Rocky Fielding. Our styles guarantee fireworks, and I'm ready to prove I belong at the top of the cruiserweight division. This fight is my chance to show the world what I'm capable of,” Glanton said in a statement announcing the fight.
In the co-main event, former IBF World Champion Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs), who fought losing efforts to Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, will take on Ray Seitzhanov (13-1, 9 KOs). It could be a comeback for Commey or a coming-out party for the 26-year-old Seitzhanov from Kazakhstan. Seitzhanov brings a four-fight knockout streak into this match.
Nigeria has produced many great champions, including those born in Nigeria and those with ties to Africa's most populous country, such as Dick Tiger and Anthony Joshua.
One of these fighters is Dan Azeez (21-2-1, 13 KOs), a former British, European, and Commonwealth of Nations champion. The British-Nigerian will look to get back in the light heavyweight title mix with a win.
Not to be missed is viral sensation and Ghanaian journeyman" The Soldier” Elvis Ahorgah (14-4, 13 KOs), who will also be on the card. Ahorgah has won scores of international fans for his friendly military persona. “Once a soldier, always a soldier,” Ahorgah says, and is one of boxing's best showmen at present who works the crowd, before, after, and during his fights.
