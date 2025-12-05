Shakur Stevenson Reveals What Floyd Mayweather Told Him Ahead Of Teofimo Lopez Bout

On January 31, in New York, Shakur Stevenson is set to move up to the super lightweight division to challenge Teofimo Lopez for the WBO title. A win for Stevenson would make him a four-division champion at the age of 28.

As for Lopez, he is aiming to make his fourth title defense while reigning over a second division in his career. The former unified lightweight champion has a perfect 6-0 record since his shock loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Ahead of the fight, Stevenson revealed what former multi-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather's thoughts on the bout were.

Floyd Mayweather Feels Shakur Stevenson Should Be The A-Side Against Teofimo Lopez

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Stevenson has been vocal throughout his career about his admiration for one of the greatest fighters of all time, Floyd Mayweather. The two have also spoken with one another on occasion, including Mayweather offering Stevenson tactical advice after his win in the summer against William Zepeda.

Now, Mayweather has given his thoughts on Stevenson's next bout against Lopez. Speaking on the Cigar Talk podcast, the Olympic Silver Medalist explained Mayweather's thoughts.

"He called me the other day, he had a whole lot to say... One thing he said was that I should be the B-side of this upcoming fight. He thinks that I should be the A-side. He really felt strongly about it." Shakur Stevenson

Stevenson said, "I appreciate Floyd, that's my guy. I would never say anything bad about that guy," before adding that he didn't care about being the A-side in his fight with Lopez.

"Bro, A, B, C, D, E [side], put me in the ring with [Lopez]... Put me in the ring, bro, and I'm ready to show who I am."

When asked by the host if he thinks Mayweather may get more involved from a technical and preparation standpoint, Stevenson answered, "Yeah, I think it is [possible]. I appreciate anything that man [does for me]. Even reaching out and all the game he's done for me so far, that's the goal."

Speaking on the bout with Lopez earlier in the podcast, Stevenson had kind words to say about his fellow world champion, despite the pair sporting somewhat of a rivalry online in recent times.

"Teo is the truth, bro. We came up together... He's been winning tournaments alongside me. So, I know what I'm dealing with. I know what type of fight this is. I know I've got to up my level that night because of who I'm in front of."

The Latest Boxing News

Anthony Joshua Weight Reveal Could Mean Trouble For Jake Paul

WBC President Responds To Terence Crawford's Scathing Belt-Stripping Criticism

Terence Crawford's Alleged Purse For Canelo Alvarez Fight Revealed By WBC

Eddie Hearn Reveals The ‘Script’ For Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua