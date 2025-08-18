Tommy Fury Guarantees Jake Paul Rematch: "That Fight Is There"
The only loss that the notorious Jake Paul has on his professional boxing career came against Tommy Fury (the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury), which stemmed from a highly anticipated bout these two had on February 26, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
There was a ton of trash talk and bad blood between these two heading into the fight. And there was also a lot of intrigue about how Paul would perform.
Heading into this 2023 bout, one of the biggest criticisms Jake Paul was facing was that his opponents were either much older than him (which has persisted ever since) or that they were primarily MMA fighters in their careers rather than outright boxers.
Tommy Fury was neither of those things. He's over two years younger than Paul and has only trained in boxing, rather than any other martial art. Therefore, most thought Fury would give Paul his toughest test.
And while the fight was certainly close and Fury earned the split decision win (74–75, 76–73, 76–73) in the eighth-round, the bottom line is that Paul received the first (and so far only) loss on his professional record that night.
Tommy Fury Confirms Jake Paul Rematch is '100%' Happening
Jake Paul has been campaigning to avenge that loss against Fury ever since the scorecards were read. And for the most part, Fury had seemed content to ride off into the sunset with that win, so to speak, and not grant Paul that rematch (despite it surely being extremely lucrative for him).
However, Fury has since changed that stance, which was revealed in an August 18 interview Fury did with Boxing Social.
"The whole Jake Paul thing is, I don't know. I just literally went there to put my side of the story across. Okay, you think he's this, you think he's good, you think he's decent. Well, whatever your opinions about me are, they've got to be better than him," Fury said.
"So all these people who are saying Jake Paul is really good, and he's a proper boxer, and he can actually right, what am I, then?"
When asked about the Paul rematch, Fury added, "I think in a rematch, I knock him spark out. Because my hand is better than it was when I fought him... If I was to fight him again, which is 100%, I think it's gonna happen — that fight is there, and that fight will happen — but he’s got to stop talking b******* like he is every single day."
Fury then suggested that the money has to be right for this fight to happen, but that he won't be "unreasonable" in negotiations.
Perhaps these comments and Fury's confidence can finally get this rematch over the line.
