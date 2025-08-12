Andre Ward Breaks Down Tape On Canelo Alvarez And Terence Crawford Ahead Of Superfight
The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford superfight is just over one month away, and Andre Ward is already getting himself prepared.
With the fight's hype increasing each day, Ward took a few hours to break down footage from both fighters' recent performances. He shared his learnings with fans on his Instagram story, starting with the favored Alvarez.
"One of Canelo's greatest strengths is his ring presence," Ward wrote. "Even when he's resting, he's coming forward looking as if he's in control. This has the ability to unnerve and drain his opponents because they feel like they can never rest."
Alvarez is favored for multiple reasons, most notably the size difference between him and Crawford. The fight will commence at 168 pounds for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight titles. Crawford recently moved up to super welterweight, 154 pounds, and has never competed at a higher weight class.
However, Ward still sees Crawford's fight IQ, power and finishing instincts potentially playing a factor in the matchup.
"Terence Crawford is one of the greatest finishers of this era and one of the greatest finishers of all time. If he gets you badly hurt, he's going to finish you," Ward analyzed.
After retiring, Ward briefly worked as a boxing analyst with ESPN. His tenure with the network was successful, but Ward was a victim of budget cuts and was let go in 2023.
Andre Ward identifies path to victory for Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford
Despite no longer being directly affiliated with a platform, Ward continues to break down boxing's biggest fights. In terms of the Canelo-Crawford matchup, he sees both fighters having a prototypical "high-stakes chess match" against each other's similar style.
"Both Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are 'puncher boxers,' not 'boxer punchers,'" Ward wrote.
"They both can box, but that's really not what they want to do. They want to inflict damage. When they do box, they are either resting, regrouping, or getting in position to do what they really want to do... But come September, I believe they both fighters need to be 'boxer punchers.' They can both get to the power game. But they can't be reckless about it."
Ward ended his analysis by stating that both fighters need to be cautious of the other's power, contrary to popular belief. He did not offer an official prediction, but he seems to believe the fight will be a close, back-and-forth technical affair.
