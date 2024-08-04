Terence Crawford Secures Fourth Division Title With Unanimous Win Over Madrimov
By Mohamed Bahaa
Terence Crawford, widely recognized as the top pound-for-pound boxer globally, added another chapter to his illustrious career by defeating Israil Madrimov with a unanimous decision on Saturday night. The victory marked Crawford's debut at 154 pounds, where he clinched the WBA super welterweight title. The judges' scorecards read 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in favor of Crawford, who now boasts an unblemished record of 41 wins, with 31 coming by knockout.
Crawford, who hadn't stepped into the ring since his decisive victory over Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023, continues to expand his legacy. Having previously conquered titles at lightweight and super lightweight, this victory makes him a four-division champion. The win also sets the stage for a potential blockbuster fight against Canelo Alvarez, the current 168-pound titleholder. “You know what I say, if the money is right, we got to fight,” Crawford quipped post-match, hinting at the possible showdown.
Israil Madrimov, relatively unknown to many in the boxing world, showed immense resilience against Crawford. Despite the loss, the 29-year-old Uzbekistani fighter impressed many with his performance on the grand stage. “I fought the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and I believe I did enough because I was the champion,” Madrimov shared. “I was controlling the rhythm and felt very comfortable inside the ring. I believe that I did really well.”
The bout began tentatively, with both fighters carefully gauging each other's strengths and weaknesses. The crowd at BMO Stadium, having endured the day's heat, expressed their impatience with jeers as the initial rounds unfolded slowly. However, Crawford shifted gears in the fourth round, narrowly missing a powerful right hand in the final seconds.
“I didn’t want to rush in with anything because that’s how I got caught a couple times, rushing in, trying to eat too soon,” Crawford explained. “But I did my thing.”
Madrimov responded energetically in the fifth round, following Crawford’s slip with a barrage of punches. This forced Crawford into a defensive stance for the subsequent rounds. Crawford managed to land an effective body combination in the seventh round, though Madrimov remained a formidable opponent, countering with precision.
As the match progressed, both fighters engaged in intense exchanges, looking for decisive blows. In the eleventh round, Crawford's late surge energized him into the final round, but his quest for a knockout eluded him. The fight concluded with Crawford confidently raising his gloves, signaling his triumph.
The co-main event saw Jose Valenzuela secure the WBA super lightweight title with a split decision victory over Isaac Cruz. The judges scored the bout 116-112 in Valenzuela’s favor, while Cruz received a 115-113 tally from the third judge. The crowd’s discontent with the decision was evident, especially given Cruz's aggressive approach, but Valenzuela's strategic counterpunching secured his win