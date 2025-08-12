50 Cent Continues Floyd Mayweather Dissing Spree With Latest "Broke" Jab
While boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and rap icon 50 Cent were once great friends, their relationship has since become a rollercoaster filled twists and turns (many of which are negative).
Things first started going south between them when Mayweather asked 50 Cent to assume charge of his 'The Money Team' boxing promotion while he was in prison for three months in 2012. While 50 Cent reportedly obliged, Mayweather apparently never paid him the $1 million he had promised as a result.
This not only ruined their friendship, but also sparked a beef between these two, which reached a boiling point with a viral video 50 Cent made that issued a disrespectful challenge to Mayweather during the ice bucket challenge craze.
While this eventually ran its course and 50 Cent admitted that while he and Mayweather ultimately ended their feud a decade later, their close friendship was over for good.
50 Cent Reignites Floyd Mayweather Shade Amid Broke Claims
Mayweather has been in the news this year because of reports that he is going broke, which stemmed from Business Insider reporter Daniel Geiger writing an article that asserted Mayweather's 62-building Manhattan real estate portfolio, which he announced he'd acquired earlier this year, never actually occurred.
While Mayweather has denied this, it hasn't stopped people from calling him out. And one person who did so was his old friend, 50 Cent, who posted a video of Mayweather denying these allegations during a live panel earlier this year on his Instagram (which has since been deleted) with the caption, "Well that case is going nowhere because you didn't do the deal champ. 😆 He must have named the writer separately to make him have to pay his own legal team. Champ mad. 😆".
It's unclear what prompted 50 Cent to jab at Mayweather seemingly out of nowhere after the two had ended their beef. Regardless, 50 Cent took another shot at Mayweather on August 10 with another Instagram post.
50 Cent posted a photo of a gold chalice. In the next slide, he posted a photo of Mayweather drinking from what appeared to be the same gold chalice in a photo that has gone viral in the past. The post's caption was, "Damn champ you pawning shit, they just hit me asking do I want it, they want 80K for it call my phone."
In other words, he's asserting that Mayweather had to pawn off his once iconic gold chalice.
Maybe this most recent post will prompt a response from Mayweather.
