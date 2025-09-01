Andre Ward Reveals 5-Word Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Prediction
Boxing icon and former world champion Andre Ward is one of the best minds in the entire sport. This has earned him a spot as an analyst on the Netflix broadcast team of the September 13 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, which is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ward has detailed what he expects to see when Canelo and Crawford meet in the ring before, as he said, "One of Canelo's greatest strengths is his ring presence. Even when he's resting, he's coming forward looking as if he's in control. This has the ability to unnerve and drain his opponents because they feel like they can never rest," on his Instagram story last month.
He also added, "Both Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are puncher boxers, not boxer punchers.'They both can box, but that's really not what they want to do. They want to inflict damage. When they do box, they are either resting, regrouping, or getting in position to do what they really want to do... But come September, I believe they both fighters need to be 'boxer punchers.' They can both get to the power game. But they can't be reckless about it."
Ward didn't deliver a decisive prediction on who he thought was going to win the fight during that previous analysis.
Andre Ward Makes Clear Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Prediction
However, Ward did send a strong message about who he thinks will win during an August 29 interview with FightHype.
"I'm going with Terence Crawford," Ward said. He then added, "Big weight jump. A dangerous fight. But somebody has got to prove to me that they can break Terence Crawford's will, and that he can't figure it out in there against you.
"It ain't no disrespect toward Canelo. But I've said this... I'm not betting against Terence Crawford against nobody right now. You've got to show me that you can beat him," Ward added.
Ward isn't alone in thinking Crawford is the more skilled fighter at this point in his career and is therefore most likely to secure the victory. However, some are still convinced Canelo is simply too big for Crawford and that he'll produce a vintage performance once September 13 rolls around.
While Ward is going to have a better view of this fight than just about anybody else, he's like the rest of us in that he has to wait almost two more weeks to see if his prediction bears fruit.
The Latest Boxing News