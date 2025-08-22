Boxing

Canelo vs Crawford Broadcast Team And Talent Lineup Announced

A who's-who of boxing talent has been selected.

May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (pink trunks) and Dimitry Bivol (black trunks) box during their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Canelo vs Crawford is just three weeks away, with the battle for the undisputed super middleweight title taking place at Allegiant Stadium on September 13th.

As the buildup and hype for the fight reaches its peak, fresh information and details have steadily surfaced, including details on the undercard, the start time on Netflix, how much tickets will cost and much more.

And on August 22, the Canelo vs Crawford broadcast team and talent lineup was announced, bringing together a who's-who of boxing play-by-play announcers, fight analysts, ring announcers and reporters.

Canelo vs Crawford Netflix Talent Lineup

Michael Buffe
May 1, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Buffer announces fighters during weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Veteran play-by-play commentator Jon Anik will cover the fight. Anik has a long history in sports media as an anchor for ESPN before becoming a play-by-play commentator for the UFC.

Joining Anik on the mic is Max Kellerman and Andre Ward as fight analysts. Kellerman hosted various ESPN shows, including Friday Night Fights and First Take alongside Stephen A Smith, as well as HBO's boxing coverage. Ward is, of course, a former two-weight world champion who has built a career in broadcasting since retiring in 2017.

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer has also signed on for the fight alongside Joe Martinez. Jim Gray and Heidi Androl will report while Mark Kriegel, Antonio Tarver and Mike Coppinger will serve as desk analysts. Mario Lopez has signed on as desk host.

More details about the fight can be found below.

How To Watch Canelo vs Crawford

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TV/Stream: Netflix

Canelo vs Crawford Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford (12 rounds for Canelo's undisputed super middleweight title)

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (12 rounds, super middleweight)

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Canelo vs Crawford Undercard

Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams (10 rounds, middleweight)

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (6 rounds, super featherweight)

Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo (4 rounds, super lightweight)

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Marco Verde vs TBD (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Published
