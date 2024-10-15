Another First-Round Knockout For Curmel Moton, The Boxing Industry's Next Big Thing
By Miriam Onyango
Curmel Moton, a Las Vegas junior lightweight prospect who is eighteen years old, is still on the rise. Last Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, he defeated Hilario Martinez Moreno via first-round knockout to record his fourth victory of the year.
After taking a body shot and landing a hard left hook to the head, Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) forced Moreno to spit out his mouthpiece and drop to his knees. At 1:35 of the first round of the fight, referee Eric Dali declared the 25-year-old Mexican out.
This is Moton's third stoppage victory of 2024; his only loss came in the Amazon Prime preliminary round of the Tim Tszyu-Sebastian Fundora undercard against the unbeaten Anthony Cuba. In addition to being backed and supported by Floyd Mayweather, Moton has drawn notice for his maturity in facing respectable opposition at a young age and for his relationship with one of boxing's greatest characters.
“I’m really thankful to everyone who came out – shoutout to South Philly and shoutout to my opponent. It takes two people to put on a show,” said Moton in media reports post-fight.
“Celebrating 6-0 with some Whataburger you already know,” added Muton in media reports.
Former champion Danny Garcia, who was the event promoter, gave the young boxer high marks. “Curmel is the future of boxing. He’s signed to Floyd Mayweather, and Floyd knows talent, and Floyd knows how to make a star. When I saw what he could do, I knew I had to get him here in Philly,” said Garcia.
In addition, Garcia disclosed that Moton will make his ring comeback on November 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Moton can still clearly recall who defeated him nine years prior and how that set the groundwork for a difficult ascent to the top once more. At the age of eight, Floyd Mayweather became aware of him. A few years later, Moton realized he had magic in his hands. The boxing world at large is starting to catch up.