Boxing Tonight (1/10/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday has arrived, and along with it a couple of big title fights.

First, Agit Kabayel will face off against Damian Knyba for the WBC interim heavyweight title in Germany. Kabayel has an unblemished 26-0 record, 18 of those coming by way of knockout. Meanwhile, Knyba is also undefeated, going 17-0 with 11 knockouts.

Kabayel last fought in February 2025, knocking out Zhilei Zhang in the sixth round in Riyadh. Knyba last fought in October, stopping Joey Dawejko in the seventh round.

In the United States, Subriel Matias will defend his WBC junior welterweight title against Dalton Smith in New York. Matias is the more experienced fighter and a KO machine, with a 23-2 record and a 96% knockout rate. Smith, though, is undefeated, with 18 wins, 13 via KO.

Subriel Matias | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Matias last faced Alberto Puello in July 2025, winning by majority decision. Smith last fought in April 2025, defeating Matieu Germain by unanimous decision.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba (for Kabayel's WBC interim heavyweight title)

Jadier Herrera vs Ricardo Nunez (12 rounds for the vacant WBC interim lightweight title)

Gleb Bakshi vs Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran (10 rounds, middleweight)

Granit Shala vs Petar Milas (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Oronzo Birardi vs Milosav Savic (8 rounds, cruiserweight)

Kevin Saszik vs Patrick Schaefer (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Daniel Dietz vs Seun Salami (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Roman Fury vs Toni Thes (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Nelvie Tiafack vs Piotr Cwik (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany

Subriel Matias vs Dalton Smith

Subriel Matias vs Dalton Smith (12 rounds for Matias' WBC junior welterweight title)

Jeyvier Cintron vs Victor Sandoval (10 rounuds, bantamweight)

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Fernando Diaz (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Alfredo Santiago vs Hendri Cedeno (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Nestor Bravo vs Pedro Campa (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Keith Colon vs Alberto Guevara (8 rounds, featherweight)

Arjan Iseni vs Mario Bedolla Orozco (4 rounds, light heavyweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: PPV.com

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

The Latest Boxing News

Ryan Garcia's Father Makes Bold Rolly Romero Claim Ahead Of Mario Barrios Title Fight

Kamaru Usman Addresses Leaking Private Anthony Joshua Conversation After Car Crash

25-Year-Old Rapper Inks Boxing Contract After Viral Ryan Garcia Video

Andrew Tate Signals Surprise Next Step In Boxing Career After Ugly Defeat