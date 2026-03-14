Anthony Cacace Becomes Two-Time World Champion By Defeating Jazza Dickens

The WBA World Super Featherweight title was on the line in Dublin as James 'Jazza' Dickens was seeking to make the first defense of the belt against Anthony Cacace.

The challenger Cacace was seeking to become a two-time boxing world champion, while Dickens was looking to earn a win in his first outing as champion.

The champion went into the bout off an impressive fourth-round knockout over Albert Batyrgaziev, which saw him claim the interim WBA title. In December of last year, he was promoted to full champion.

Dickens v Cacace | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

As for Cacace, he also went into the Dublin bout off the back of a stoppage win. Facing Leigh Wood in his hometown of Nottingham, 'The Apache' finished the English fighter in round nine.

The undercard of the event in Dublin saw a number of notable Irish boxers compete. This included heavyweight prospect Thomas Carty, who improved his record to 11-1 with a unanimous decision win over German Skobenko.

Jono Carroll and Pierce O'Leary also had notable victories on the card, winning via split decision and technical knockout, respectively.

O'Leary's win saw the fighter claim the vacant IBO Super Lightweight World title. As for Carroll, he was able to become the new IBO World Super Featherweight champion.

In the main event, it was Cacace who stole the show.

Anthony Cacace defeats Jazza Dickens via unanimous decision

🗣️ 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐖!@AntoC6 is a two-time world champion! 👑#DickensCacace | Live on DAZN now ▪️ pic.twitter.com/swv19LVLS1 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 14, 2026

In what was a close contest, Cacace emerged the victor via unanimous decision. In what 'The Apache' described as a 'poor night at the office', he claimed the WBA World Super Featherweight title.

In his post-fight press conference, Cacace was certain with his callout. Looking to unify the division, the Belfast fighter is aiming for Mexican fighter Emanuel Navarrete.

Currently the holder of the WBO and IBF titles of the division, Navarrete is coming off of a decision win over ‘Sugar’ Nunez.

The points triumph for Cacace sees the 37-year-old’s record improve to 25-1. It also stretches the fighter's winning streak to 10, having not tasted defeat since 2017.

As for Dickens, his record has now fallen to 36-6. The fighter from Liverpool had his moments in the bout, but was ultimately bested on the judge’s scorecards.

The loss for the UK fighter was his first since 2023, as he will now aim to return to the win column in his next outing.

The atmosphere in the 3 Arena, Dublin, was electric as the home nation’s fighters were overall successful throughout the event.